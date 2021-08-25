“You are not a horse, nor a cow! Seriously, stop with that!”: The “cash” message from the American Ivermectin Drug Agency

Vermifuge for animals, ivermectin is praised by some antivax and those who campaign for the promotion of already existing treatments against Covid-19. In defiance of all scientific certainty, assures the FDA, the American drug agency, which cracked a scathing message this weekend.

In mid-July, the Pasteur Institute recognized in a publication on its website “that ivermectin, a molecule marketed as an antiparasitic treatment, protects symptoms of Covid-19 in an animal model”. But “the results do not show any effect of the molecule on the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2”. “The treated and untreated models exhibited similar amounts of viral load in the nasal cavity and in the lungs.”

However, the Pasteur Institute suggested a slight hope: “Ivermectin could be considered as an encouraging therapeutic agent against Covid-19, without impact on the replication of SARS-CoV-2 but relieving the inflammation and the symptoms that resulting.” But before that, the tests must be done on humans, which has not yet been the case.

Promoted by many personalities and some of the antivax, ivermectin is therefore far from being prescribed to fight against Covid-19. But in the face of increasingly important catches outside of any protocol, the FDA, the US drug agency, raised the tone this weekend by posting a scathing tweet that referred to an article dating from May 2021.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, stop with that.”





A tone considered contemptuous which greatly displeased many but which had the merit of referring to an article which gave a lot of elements to avoid incidents related to the taking of ivermectin outside of any serious protocol.

If the FDA understands that faced with an epidemic which “drags on” some may “turn to unconventional, unapproved or authorized treatments”. But “while this is understandable, please beware,” urges the FDA. “The use of any treatment for Covid-19 that is not approved or cleared by the FDA, unless it is part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm.”

“A dewormer that causes hospitalizations”

The FDA says it has received “several reports of patients requiring medical support who were hospitalized after self-medication with ivermectin for horses.”

And the FDA to clarify what you need to know about ivermectin:

– The FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved in very specific doses for certain parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an antiviral.

– Taking large doses of this medicine is dangerous and can cause serious damage.

– If you have a prescription for Ivermectin for FDA approved use, obtain it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed.

– Never use medicines intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans.

Among its warnings, the FDA also recalls that ivermectin for animals is very concentrated because it is dosed for “large animals such as horses or cows” and “such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”