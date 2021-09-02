➡️ Charles Abi, happiness is in the loan! ⋆ Peuple-Vert.fr – Foot – ASSE

Our striker Charles Abi joins Guingamp, on loan without an option to buy. As his contract expires in June 2024, Abi will have a new experience that was necessary for him. Explanations.

Too quickly exposed

Claude Puel quickly bet on Charles Abi when he arrived. Indeed, to everyone’s surprise, he established it in his first match in a victorious derby. During the winter transfer window, Robert Beric left the Saint-Etienne ship. This opens the door to more playing time. The rest will be like this, Abi becomes a full time player in the professional group. It is even mainly established by Puel who uses it in number 9, in vain. In the last games of the season, he is used more as a winger, a position where he was trained.

In terms of statistics, Abi will have scored 4 times in official competitions. His statistics do not plead in his favor! The costume was clearly too big for him.

Guingamp, a welcome exit!

The Saint-Etienne context was becoming more and more hostile for him. His recent performances crystallized the impatience of the supporters. He was not progressing fast enough and was showing too little decisiveness. In such an uncomfortable situation, this loan sounds like a blessing. He comes to a club that needs a striker. Also, a club where he will inevitably have a trust that will be granted to him. He will know another coach, who wanted him and who will do everything to enhance him. In addition, arriving at a new club is always stimulating for a player. Therefore, League 2 is a good learning experience. A way to step back to jump better we hope for him.





What are the expectations for this loan?

Beyond playing time, Charles Abi must perform and develop in many areas.

The first thing and it is essential in his learning of the high level, it is the use of his body. This notion will mingle with its ability to resist more duels. He must develop his ability to protect his ball and to apprehend duels. With his size, his quality of player back to goal, must develop and become an alternative in his game.

The second thing is the quality of its trips. He lacks accuracy in reading the game and therefore in his movements. He does not anticipate the actions and the outcome they may have. Basically, he does not “feel” things. For this, he must learn to read things better in order to be better placed and less behind in situations.

If he progresses on these two elements which are fundamental in the attacking role, he will have better statistics. You have to understand that improving your ability to be decisive will come through understanding the game. Skill and confidence will come naturally.

Abi on loan rather than Krasso?

Krasso will enter the rotation this season. Note that he performed in a winger role at Le Mans and could be used more in this role with the arrival of Ramirez. In view of the current dynamic, it was better to lend Abi who needed to flourish elsewhere. Let’s give Krasso some time and why not have a good surprise with a few goals.

In conclusion, we will be avid followers of Abi’s performance and we will be sure to keep you informed.

Good luck to Charles in his new colors!

Photo credit: asse.fr