10 deaths and 1,663 cases in one week

For the third consecutive week, the figures show an improvement in the health situation in the territory. The incidence rate is now below 200/100000 inhabitants, at 194.8 (226/100 000 the previous week). The positivity rate and the number of active clusters are also declining. If hospital pressure is also decreasing, it can be seen, however, that the number of weekly hospitalizations remains at a high level. At last, 10 deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded this week. Those who died did not have a complete vaccination schedule.

The virus is still active in the territory, with a preponderance of the Delta variant. The situation therefore remains fragile.

Vaccination coverage has improved over the past two weeks, but remains insufficient to guarantee herd immunity, since 44% of the total population currently has a complete vaccination schedule. In addition, the number of first injections is down compared to the previous 4 weeks.

Health situation

The prefecture and the Regional Health Agency regret to announce on August 31, 2021 the deaths, which occurred during the last 7 days, of 10 patients from Reunion :

– 4 people aged between 45 and 64;

– 1 person aged between 65 and 74;

– 5 people over 75 years old.

Among these deaths:

– 8 people presented with comorbidities

– 7 people were not vaccinated and 3 people had received a single dose of vaccine.

From August 21 to 27, 1,663 cases were identified in 7 days. The positivity rate is dropping to

3.8% (- 1.2%) compared to the previous week. The weekly incidence rate is 194.8 / 100,000 inhabitants also declining. The number of screenings is increasing (44,290 tests performed over the week).

Among these 1,663 cases:

1,563 cases are classified as indigenous,

2 cases are classified as secondary autochthonous,

16 cases are classified as imported, or 1% of cases.

take in account the 47.752 healings and 342 deaths since the start of the health crisis, 2,252 case are still active to this day.

50,346 cases have been investigated to date by ARS, Public Health France and Health Insurance, 94% of which are indigenous cases.

Search for Covid-19 mutations

From August 21 to 27, 2,846 positive tests were screened to identify a mutation: 2,162 cases presented one of the specific mutations under surveillance, i.e. a proportion of 76% against 76.07% the previous week.





The virus circulates at a high rate and the proportion of variant forms remains very high in Reunion. the Delta variant represents 73% of mutations, an increase compared to the previous week (65%) in front of the Beta variant at 27% (against 35% the previous week).

Focus on clusters

As of August 31, 2021, 33 clusters are active, 433 are closed and 18 in community distribution.

Among the active clusters, we note:

12 high-criticality clusters: the Port (4), Le Tampon (1), Saint-André (1), Saint-Denis (1), Saint-Louis (1), Saint-Paul (2) and Saint-Pierre ( 2).

8 moderately critical clusters: Bras Panon (1), Saint-André (1), Saint-Denis (1), Saint-Joseph (1), Saint-Paul (2) and Saint-Pierre (2).

Regarding the other indicators

The incidence rate per age class is falling :

among 15-24 year olds: – 22.6%

among 25-34 year olds: – 8.7%

among 35-44 year olds – 27.4%

among 45-64 year olds: – 12.2%

among those over 65: – 19.9%

among those over 75: – 14.8%

It is increasing in the following age groups:

0-14 year olds: + 0.5%

70-74 year olds: + 37.6%

the number of screening is up 14.2% over the period: 44,290 tests performed (compared to 38,770 the previous week). This increase is explained in particular by the effects of the Health Pass.

As of August 31, 2021, 34 intensive care beds were occupied by Covid-19 positive patients on 112 intensive care beds settled in Reunion. This daily figure is the most observed during the last 7 days.

Patients hospitalized in intensive care for Covid-19, from 1er to August 29:

(source Public Health France)

– 58% were men and 42% women;

– 22% were 15 to 44 years old, 42% 45 to 64 years old, 22% 65 to 74 years old and 14% 75 years old and over; More than half of the people were under 64;

– 95% of patients admitted to intensive care were not vaccinated or had an incomplete vaccination schedule (a single dose);

– 9 out of 10 patients presented with one or more comorbidities. The main risk factors remain high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.