2001, his first Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen is still today one of the most experienced drivers on the Formula 1 starting grid. Faced with certain youngsters, he appears to be a veteran, the future retiree that he is now, because when he competed in this first F1 race in Melbourne in early 2001, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were for example only five years old, Max Verstappen played toy cars at three years old and Lance Stroll was only two years old!

The surprise arrival of Räikkönen in Grand Prix had generated much comment and debate at the time; because of his young age [ce qui est plutôt ironique quand on sait qu’il avait quand même 21 ans…] and his inexperience.

First a good ice hockey player, Kimi discovered karting when he was not yet ten years old. After having collected several titles in Scandinavia then in Europe, the taciturn Finn with the monotone voice switches to the single-seater. After having taken part in a handful of races in Formula Ford, he won the title of the short winter championship of Formula Renault 2.0 in the United Kingdom before being crowned European champion of the discipline in 2000 with the Manor Motorsport team.

A revealing essay

His meager record is nevertheless considered sufficient for Peter Sauber to offer him to carry out a test in an F1 in September 2000, on the Mugello circuit, owned by Ferrari. The Swiss is amazed by the calm, not to say by the total lack of excitement of Räikkönen, who is not at all impressed by the monster that has been entrusted to him. He is perfectly at ease and rides fast, confidently, even though his poor physical condition prevents him from completing several consecutive laps.

Peter Sauber drove Räikkönen two more times, in Jerez then in Barcelona, ​​and finally dropped his verdict: the icy Finn would be one of his drivers in 2001! Critics are immediately heard. Räikkönen is too young. Räikkönen has only entered 23 races in motorsport. It is clearly insufficient. Even Max Mosley, the president of the FIA, says he doubts the potential of the rookie to ride with the best in F1. It is announced that Räikkönen will only be entitled to a temporary super license for the first four Grands Prix of the season, time to see how he performs on the track.





The Sauber team arrived on the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne in March 2001 with their Petronas 01A-powered C20s, which are actually three-liter Ferrari V10s, and their two drivers: Nick heidfeld and Kimi Räikkönen. On this occasion, another young driver also begins his career in F1 at the controls of a humble Minardi, a certain Fernando Alonso …

But where is Kimi?

Kimi got to work and qualified his Sauber in 13th place, only three rows behind the experienced Heidfeld. But just before the opening of the pitlane for the pre-grid of the Sunday race, panic in the Sauber box. Where’s Kimi?

“The pitlane was going to open in five minutes and Kimi was not in the garage”, says his engineer at the time, Jacky Eeckelaert. “We looked for him and we couldn’t find him anywhere. We went to look in the motorhome and he was there, asleep! He had dozed off just before making his first start in F1! He was in perfect control of the car. situation.“

After an average start, Kimi goes on the attack and overtakes his rivals. On the 41st lap of the race, which had 58, he was firmly established in seventh place and it was in this position that he crossed the finish line. Afterwards, Olivier Panis, on BAR-Honda and who finished fourth, receives a 25-second penalty, which downgrades him to seventh and pushes Räikkönen up to sixth, allowing him to score his first point in the championship.

Peter Sauber is in heaven, because he knows he has just found a rare pearl. The following season, Kimi went to Mclaren, then he will be recruited by Ferrari in 2007 where he will be crowned World Champion.