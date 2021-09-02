239 gold coins discovered during the restoration of a mansion

It is a real treasure that was updated at the end of 2019 in a manor in Plozévet in Finistère, as reported The Telegram. At that time, a couple had decided to carry out restoration work in their old house bought in 2012. During the construction site, the three craftsmen discovered a mysterious metal box inside a wall. Upon opening it, they were then surprised to discover 154 gold coins. Three days later, they then found a purse, this time containing 85 gold coins.





Informed of the discovery, the owners of the mansion immediately alerted the mayor of the town who warned the authorities. The treasure was then appraised and studies carried out in the mansion. It shows that the coins were minted between 1638 and 1692, some of them being very rare. Their value is estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros.

Very happy with this discovery, the owners of the manor have entrusted the pieces to Maison Ivoire in Angers for an auction which will take place on September 29. The proceeds of the sale will be split in two with half for the owners and the other for the three artisans.