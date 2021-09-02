3 reasons why France can throw flowers at each other

After having implemented the repairability index on smartphones, tablets and laptops (among others), France can already congratulate itself on some pretty successes. An iFixit representative highlights these encouraging signs. We interviewed him.

Preserve the purchasing power of consumers and encourage eco-responsible behavior. Here are the two main axes of the repairability index implemented by France since January 1. The principle is simple: each product concerned receives a score out of ten, indicating whether its repair in the event of a problem will be easy and accessible.

However, the Hexagon already has some signs of success to show around this project. Three in particular: influence on the European Union, evolution of the repairability index and popularity.

The repairability index, in brief

Before going through all of these points, let’s do two reminders. The first is that the repairability index was designed as a tool for consumers to make their purchase more informed. The second is that for the moment, there are five types of products affected by this rating:

More than eight months after the entry into force of this rating system, we were able to discuss again with Maarten Depypere, who manages the repair policy at iFixit. This organization, which specializes in repairing tech products, helped France set up the repairability index. The opportunity to take stock of the things accomplished since.

1. France inspires the European Union

Maarten Depypere has always regretted that the European Union does not hurry a little more to establish a repairability index at the scale of the continent. In this regard, it was with enthusiasm that he welcomed the initiative of France. The iFixit representative believes that France is leading the way by showing other countries that such a system is possible to set up.

It thus highlights the fact that Spain has embarked on a similar project with the support of a few local associations (iFixit is not included, but welcomes the project). More importantly: the European Union itself is now working more seriously on the issue. A preparatory document was thus proposed to the various stakeholders (consumer associations, manufacturers, politicians, etc.). It concerns a European repairability index for smartphones and tablets.

iFixit was able to consult this first draft and is currently preparing substantiated feedback to share with the EU to improve it. Maarten Depypere prefers for the moment not to mention the points on which his organization will focus its criticisms and suggestions. However, he informed us that an informal workshop will take place on September 7 in order to discuss the subject and launch the first exchanges between the actors concerned.

In the process, iFixit will consider itself more able to publicly share the points that it considers important to adjust or add. This is just a start, but it will help establish some basics. We can therefore allow ourselves a little optimism.

2. The repairability index is growing

As mentioned earlier in this article, the repairability index in France concerns five products. However, this list will grow with newcomers:

the tablets ;

vacuum cleaners;

dishwashers;

high pressure cleaners;

top loading washing machines.

Let it be understood, a good part of these new products concerned by the repairability index will almost identical the scales of the first five types of devices. Example: the evaluation criteria for tablets are modeled on those for smartphones. Another interesting thing to know: among the noted vacuum cleaners, we would not find only traditional models. Robot vacuums could also be affected according to Maarten Depypere’s predictions.





The latter specifies that the new study groups around this extension of the repairability index have already met, while stressing that the work has only just begun.

In addition, the addition of a sixth rating criterion relating to the durability of the products assessed is still planned for 2024. A foreshadowing study has even already been carried out in this direction. Things are therefore evolving well on that side.

As an indication, remember that the five criteria currently used relate to documentation, disassembly, the availability of spare parts, the price of components and specificities specific to each product category.

3. An encouraging survey

Finally, the representative of iFixit also mentions an OpinionWay survey commissioned by Samsung (panel “representative»Of 1011 people). 71% of respondents say they have heard of the repairability index.

For 90% of respondents, this index will be a useful tool for consumers to choose more durable products, and it will encourage them to choose the product with the best repairability index. Likewise, they believe that the index will lengthen the lifespan of products (84% of respondents) and encourage manufacturers to offer products that are more easily repairable (83% of respondents).

A large part of the people questioned also affirm that the index of repairability could become a criterion of purchase. This survey therefore has something to encourage further development of the repairability index. Just keep in mind that Samsung France particularly plays the game and often puts forward the score of its devices as a mercantile argument. This study therefore serves its commercial discourse.

Still work

All the encouraging elements mentioned here also show that the repairability index will and must continue to improve to really become a key element in the process of purchasing electronic products.

In particular, the French government could communicate more on the level of confidence that consumers can place in the repairability index. Some, for example, become a little reluctant when they discover that it is brands that self-assess. Maarten Depypere would like to explain here that this is not a flaw in the system.

“It is the manufacturers who have all the information necessary to evaluate the products and this is information that they already transmit to the market regulatory authorities.He argues. He thus suggests that the manufacturers would be easily found out if they try to cheat. “Brands such as Samsung or Apple have no interest in putting their image at stake in this way.“.

Let us now wait for the beginning of 2021, to draw up a more formal and complete assessment when the repairability index will celebrate its first anniversary.