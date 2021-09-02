40 years after its separation, the cult group ABBA promises a “historic” surprise

By sudouest.fr with AFP

The legendary Swedish pop group could reform this Thursday, with new songs and a tour of their holograms in anticipation

They have been separated for almost 40 years, leaving their fans inconsolable. The legendary Swedish pop group ABBA promises for this Thursday, September 2 a “historic” surprise with the key, according to the press, new songs and a tour of their holograms, “ABBA-tars”.

On Twitter, the four members of ABBA – an anagram of their first names – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74, thanked their audience for “being patient And mysteriously announced that “the journey was about to begin”.

They are dangling a “special” announcement on YouTube at 4:45 p.m. GMT, after having aroused public curiosity in recent days on social networks and through light panels scattered across London. For the occasion, the Polydor record company is organizing an event in a tower in the east of the British capital.

According to The Sun, the group with heady hits -Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money- will release new titles and are planning a new show that will debut next May in a specially designed 3,000-seat theater in east London .

Hologram tour

In April 2018, the ex-group announced they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs were recorded: one called “I Still Have Faith in You” and the other “Don’t Shut Me Down”. But the promise to release these new songs – the members of ABBA have since mentioned five songs in interviews – has continued to be rejected, then the Covid came to play the spoiler.





A prominent figure in the gang of four, Björn Ulvaeus recently assured that titles would be available before the end of 2021. “There will be new music this year, for sure, the question is no longer whether it could. happen, it will happen, ”he said in May to the Australian daily The Herald Sun. The group has also for years promised a tour of holograms, “ABBA-tars”, the program of which should be specified Thursday.

If they all continued more or less active solo careers, the four Scandinavians had essentially led a discreet life since the separation of the group, which had shortly followed the divorce of Fältskog and Ulvaeus and that of Andersson and Lyngstad. The four friends had met at the end of the Sixties, and started a planetary success after their triumph at Eurovision 1974 with their first tube “Waterloo”.

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold has not released any new tracks. But the flame never really died: the group’s best of (“ABBA Gold”) released in 1992 has become one of the best-selling records in the world. The musical “Mamma Mia”, and the films that were made from it, attracted new fans who were not born during the heyday of the 70s.

A sign of the group’s cult status, “ABBA Gold” in July became the first record to remain 1,000 weeks in the “charts” of British bestsellers.