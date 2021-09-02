60 million consumers alert on traces of pesticides in certain industrial breads – Ouest-France evening edition

Sandwiches, bagels, wraps … The magazine 60 million consumers reported on August 30, 2021, about thirty industrial breads containing traces of pesticides. If the legal thresholds are not exceeded, their presence raises questions. Some answers with Xavier Lefebvre, agro-food engineer who participated in this study.

Review 60 million consumers has pinned 28 references of industrial breads, including well-known brands such as Harry’s and Jacquet, but also those of large retailers (Intermarché, Lidl, Casino), in an independent study, published on August 30, 2021.

It’s not easy to find a bread to fill without #pesticides ! Most of the 28 sandwich breads, burgers and bagels we analyzed contain it …#comparative #test #sandwich #pesticide https://t.co/8aR77sOUHV pic.twitter.com/S2JHbxIfOG – 60 Million consumers (@ 60millions) August 30, 2021

What is the aim of this study?

“Our objective was to analyze the composition of the products and to control the intrinsic nutritional quality and to detect the presence or not of any contaminants in very consumed daily products”, explains Xavier Lefebvre, food engineer who participated in the study of 60 million consumers.

Work that was also motivated by the pandemic of Covid-19 and in particular the confinement. “ The consumption of sandwiches, sandwiches and bagels has increased significantly with the confinement. This is an interesting development in this market for us. Finally, it was also a strong request from our readers. “

How it works ?

For this study, the magazine edited byNational Institute of Consumer Affairs (INC) has screened some thirty products ranging from sandwich bread to wrap, including burger or hot dog buns. The object of their research: the presence of pesticides and the nutritional value of these products.

In total no less than “350 molecules” were analyzed. The composition of the products was also studied to assess the presence or absence of additives and the salt content.





What results?

According to 60 million consumers, traces of pesticides were found in “The vast majority of conventional references and in two loaves for organic burger”. Nevertheless, “No residue exceeds the limits” authorized by law.

Among the pesticide residues found there are in particular: cypermethrin. It is an irritant classified herbicide and “Endocrine disrupting potential”. Piperonyl butoxide, a synergist widely used in cereal crops, has also been identified. “If its use, recognized as harmless, reduces the use of active molecules, it nonetheless remains an undesirable substance”, says the magazine.

Almost 80% of the products analyzed have traces of pesticides. (Photo: Kei Scampa / Pexels)

A presence of pesticides which does not surprise Xavier Lefebvre, however. “Almost 80% of the products analyzed have traces of pesticides. We are doomed to see products with these traces. The reason ? The bread comes from wheat ”, notes the scientist.

“It is a mass and majority crop in Europe that uses a lot of pesticides in a rationalized way. Afterwards, pesticides are found everywhere and even sometimes in organic products, because when they are not used directly, they remain in the soil for a long time and take time to evacuate. “

What risk for the health of consumers?

While the presence of pesticides is found in the vast majority of references analyzed by 60 million consumers, “No residue exceeds the authorized limits”, recalls the magazine. “On this type of product, there is no risk on the quantity found”, insists Xavier Lefèvbre.

“What can be annoying and potentially dangerous, on the other hand, is the long-term accumulation because we have little perspective on certain molecules. There are very few studies. We are moving forward a bit blindly. “

What advice to keep morale up? “You have to stay measured. I invite consumers to favor organic because it is always better in terms of contaminants. It is not an absolute guarantee that there will not be any, but it is better. “