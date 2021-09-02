67% of French people approve of the health pass

EXCLUSIVE SURVEY – According to an Odoxa-Backbone Consulting study for Le Figaro, a majority of French people support the government’s flagship measure to fight the epidemic. 57% of them disapprove of the protest movement.

Has France reached a vaccine glass ceiling? This is the challenge for the next few weeks while epidemic figures seem to be improving and the country is slowly approaching 50 million first-time vaccines. If an Odoxa-Backbone Consulting survey for Le Figaro reveals that 8 in 10 adults (79%) are fully vaccinated – 85% with a dose – the study specifies that half of the recalcitrant still refuses to receive the serum. From “irreducible antivax whatever happens», According to the institute.

Despite everything, the executive can rejoice: last December, only 42% of French people were in favor of vaccination. Another reason for government satisfaction is the acceptance of the health pass by a good majority of the population (67%). A more nuanced data at both ends of the political spectrum: 53% of LFI supporters and 45% RN (45%) are against. Overall, the French are asking for the pass to be extended over time and to businesses, for example.





59% of French people qualify the anti-passers as “selfish”

If the antipasse mobilization experienced a strong surge this summer after Emmanuel Macron’s speech on July 12, it has been declining for a few weeks. For 57% of French people, this movement is not justified. 59% qualify their supporters as“Selfish”, when 61% consider them to be “Unconscious which endanger the health of all”. According to Odoxa, the anti-pass are mainly first or non-vaccinated.

As for the political fallout for the President of the Republic, the French are divided: 48% consider it a success because “this is proof that his intervention” has worked. On the contrary, 49% of French people believe that the head of state on the contrary “failed to convince“. They will therefore not be satisfied to learn that Emmanuel Macron does not rule out an extension of the health pass beyond November 15 in territories under strong pressure from the epidemic.

