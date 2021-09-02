7 new free PC games with Prime Gaming including the multiplayer sensation of the summer

Every month, Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime), accessible free of charge for Freebox Delta subscribers, offers several games to discover on PC, all you need to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime. Here is the selection of the moment.

Included in the Freebox Delta offer, Amazon Prime provides access to many advantages: Prime Video, music streaming… but also free content for gamers with Prime Gaming.

The service was recently switched to the Amazon Games application dedicated to video games. Focus on the games to pick up on Amazon Games until October. At the time of writing, seven games are available and you can pick them up until October 1st, with the exception of one particular case. Indeed, you can grab a new free multi-player game that is causing a sensation, simply by going through an Origin account, until September 30.

Knockout City, the bullet to the prisoner in epic version, available on Origin until September 30

If you follow the world of gaming a bit, you couldn’t miss Knock Out City, which made the buzz at the start of the summer. The concept is quite simple: a bullet to the prisoner but in a highly charged atmosphere. Resolutely oriented for fans of online gaming, this game offers you to assemble your team and jump directly into a frenzied battle via different game modes. This is the full version of the game, not the game. free trial offered by various platforms.

Note however, unlike the other games in this selection, this opus is only available on EA’s platform: Origin. All you have to do is download the platform on your PC, create an account and enter the code displayed on your Prime Gaming page to retrieve the game. To do this, click on “add a game” then “redeem a product code” from the section “My game libraries”. Note, once the code has been retrieved before September 30, you have until October 2 to activate it on the EA platform.

Tools Up! Of the completely crazy move

After the KnockOut City clash, it’s time for cooperation! Paint walls, put down carpet, tear off wallpaper … All in a limited time and with a lively atmosphere! Please note, as team coordination is required, we decline all responsibility in the event of a dispute between the players!

Sam and Max Hit the road, a crazy investigation to (re) discover

Follow the trail of a fleeing caranaval yeti in the wacky shallows of the United States in the company of Sam, a private investigator dog, and Max, a completely hyperactive rabbit. The two friends will have to solve their most delicate case to date in a crazy, totally retro animal adventure.





Heat your brain with Puzzle Agent

When the White House’s requests to the Scoggins Eraser Co. are only answered by incomprehensible puzzles, Nelson Tethers, of the Department of Enigmology, is sent on a mission.

The strange events of Scoggins present a real challenge for Tether, and his intelligence will be put to the test with puzzles at every turn: mazes, puzzles, logic questions, puzzles and more. He quickly realizes that all of this, including some strangely behaving villagers, secret brotherhoods, and bizarre noises in the forest, is closely linked to the mystery. And what is this gnome thing?

Thanks to the artistic sensibility and the talent of narrator of the comic artist Graham Annable as well as the art of the story of Telltale, already acclaimed studio for several narrative games, Puzzle Agent will have you brainstorming!

Be a light to overcome Candleman: The Complete Journey

To be a light while being wary of it, such is the premise of Candleman. You play as a small candle that can only light up for 10 minutes, venturing into the darkness. This puzzle platform game offers demanding levels, the difficulty of which increases as you progress. Overcome obstacles based on light and shadow play, all in a universe with a very careful artistic direction, almost bewitching.

Unmemory, a game you can read and a book you can play

A cross-media adventure with a rather interesting premise. This game offers you to discover the intersection of literature and games: read to overcome difficult puzzles and advance in a thriller story. The picture, the sound and all the gampeplay are just as much part of the story as the words you are going to read. Narrative and atmospheric games are definitely in the spotlight in this Prime gaming selection for September.

The sequel to an epic adventure with Secret Fils 2: Puritas Cordis

After having offered the first opus in August, you can discover the continuation of the adventure of Nina Kalenkov this month. When Nina Kalenkov realizes that the recent disasters were not the work of nature, but of a desperate secret society known as Puritas Cordis, it is almost already too late. As her ex-boyfriend Max, a scientist, witnesses the brutality of Puritas Cordis’ methods at an excavation site in the heart of an ancient temple complex in Indonesia, Nina allies with a priest in France to investigate on the links between the disturbing prophecies of the secret society and the sinister leader of an old order. It’s the start of a thrilling race against time. Will Nina manage to avoid the looming apocalypse?

How to recover the games

Previously, it was necessary to go to a dedicated web page to retrieve the rights to the games offered by Prime Gaming, then to the Twitch application to install them. Amazon has brought everything together in a single application: Amazon Games.

You can download it by clicking on this link, then just log in with your Amazon Prime credentials. You will thus find, on the same interface, your free games to recover and the possibility of installing them.

Then all you have to do is click on “install” and once the procedure is complete, you can play your game. As a reminder, Prime Gaming is included for Freebox Delta subscribers and available as an option for all Freebox subscribers, with the Amazon subscription Premium for 5.99 € / month.