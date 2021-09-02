73 high school students kidnapped by gunmen in Zamfara state

A school sign in Zamfara state, Nigeria on February 27, 2021. KOLA SULAIMON / AFP

Armed men kidnapped, Wednesday 1er September, 73 high school students in northwest Nigeria, Zamfara state police said. This is the latest kidnapping in a long series targeting schools. The assailants invaded Kaya high school in the morning, located in the vicinity of Maradun commune, according to a statement released by the authorities.

“The kidnapping took place after the school was invaded by a large number of armed bandits”police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, adding that work was underway with the military to try to free the students. The northern and central states of the country have long been in the grip of serious security disturbances; criminal groups carry out attacks, looting and mass kidnappings in remote rural areas.





Nearly 1,000 students kidnapped in a few months

The incidents have intensified in recent months, sparking strong criticism against the authorities, unable to restore order. The country’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, is under pressure due to growing insecurity despite the deployment of the army in areas where criminal gangs have established camps.

Since the beginning of the year, these groups have increased kidnappings in schools and other educational establishments throughout the region, to demand ransoms from the relatives of the victims. Almost 1,000 students were kidnapped in a few months.

Many were released after spending several weeks or months in captivity, but dozens of students are still being held by their captors. In Zamfara, 18 students kidnapped in mid-August from an agricultural college were released last week. Around 100 children kidnapped in May from an Islamic seminary in Niger State and 32 others, kidnapped in July from a Baptist school in Kaduna State, have also been released in recent days.