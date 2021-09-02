73 new cases in one week and one new death recorded in La Ré

For several weeks, the indicators have been declining. The inter-epidemic period has begun today. However, the number of confirmed cases remains almost twice as high as in previous years at the same period. The western sector is still the most affected.

Gaëlle Malet

•

updated September 1, 2021 at 6:27 p.m.



From August 16 to 22, 73 cases of dengue were confirmed (against 86 the previous week) announced this Wednesday, September 01, the prefecture of Reunion and the Regional Health Agency.

The inter-epidemic period started

For several weeks, the indicators have been declining. The inter-epidemic period is thus initiated. However, the number of confirmed cases remains almost twice as high as in previous years at the same period. Emergency department visits and weekly hospitalizations, which remained several months higher than in previous years, are now approaching the levels observed in 2019 and 2020.

A new death recorded

The circulation of dengue affects almost the entire island. The western sector records half of the cases. The municipality of Saint-Paul remains the most affected. The prefecture, the ARS and Public Health France also announce the death of a patient directly linked to dengue, which has occurred in recent weeks.

Over the last two weeks, the confirmed cases are distributed in 17 municipalities:

The West sector still accounts for half of all cases (51%); Saint-Paul remains the town where the virus circulates the most (35% of cases in the West region)

The South has 32% of cases, the North 12% and the East 5%

Saint-Leu, Saint-Pierre and Saint-Denis are the most affected cities after Saint-Paul

2 municipalities have not reported a case for 4 weeks: Salazie and the Plaine des Palmistes.

In addition, clusters of cases (outbreaks of dengue fever) have been identified in the following neighborhoods:

West region:

Saint-Paul (La Plaine, L’oeil de Boeuf-Les Filaos, L’Ermitage les Bains)

Saint-Leu (Grand Fond, Stella)

More than 4,000 emergency room visits in 2021

In 2021, more than 4,000 emergency room visits linked to dengue fever were recorded, almost 3 times more than in 2019 and 2020. The activity was the most important in the CHOR emergencies, in line with the distribution geography of the cases identified in the West, then at the North and South CHU.





Since the start of the year, more than 1,000 hospitalizations for dengue have been declared. The proportion of patients hospitalized for a severe form remained significantly higher than in previous years (25% in 2021 compared to less than 20% previously).

The proportion of children under 15 hospitalized for dengue fever is also on the rise compared to 2019 and 2020 (7% in 2021 against 4% in 2019 and 6% in 2020). Two-thirds of hospitalized cases were treated at the CHOR.

The recommendations

It only takes one mosquito bite to get dengue. Health authorities recommend:

Protect yourself against mosquito bites, including during the 7 days following the onset of symptoms to protect those around you. Continue to protect yourself, even if you have been sick with dengue previously; several dengue serotypes can circulate and infection with one serotype does not protect against attack by another serotype.

Eliminate the breeding grounds (mosquito nests): empty anything that may contain water all around your home, check the gutters

Consult a doctor in the event of symptoms: fever, headache, muscle / joint pain, nausea, vomiting, etc. and take the sample in a medical analysis laboratory prescribed by your doctor to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever.

If you are sick with dengue fever:

Beware of severe forms

The severe forms of dengue affect all ages: infants, children, adults and the elderly. They occur both in healthy people and in people with pathologies.

Children under two years of age, whose parents think they might have dengue, should preferably be cared for in a hospital setting. Since dengue is likely to damage the liver, it is recommended to strictly follow the recommendations of your doctor on taking paracetamol.