8-0 for Algeria, a record quadruple for Slimani!

Now unbeaten for 28 games, Algeria won the easiest match of its record series by crushing Djibouti 8-0 this Thursday in Blida on the occasion of the 1time day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. In numerical superiority for more than an hour and aligned in 4-4-2 with the Slimani-Bounedjah doublet at the forefront, Djamel Belmadi’s men made short work of the 182e world nation in FIFA ranking.

The festival started from the 5e minute on a cross from Mahrez for the victorious header of Slimani, alone at the far post in a defense made up of small templates and showing a serious athletic deficit (1-0, 5e). Completely asphyxiated, the Red Sea Sharks were then saved by a miss from Mahrez then by the failed header from Slimani on a carbon copy of the first goal. A relief of short duration because, if the Djiboutian goalkeeper saved the furniture by sending a strike from Slimani on the post, the defender Batio was in the process forced to put his hand in opposition to prevent the attacker’s recovery from crossing the line. . Immediate sanction: red card and penalty, converted by Slimani (2-0, 24e).

Slimani equals Tasfaout





In numerical superiority, nothing could prevent the winners of CAN 2019 from making a card and Benseabaini drove the point home a handful of seconds later with a cross shot at the post by taking a ball after a breakthrough by Belaïli (3 -0, 26e). Hanging on by the arms of the opposing goalkeeper, Bounedjah also went there from his goal from the penalty spot before the break (4-0, 39e). The Niçois Boudaoui then replaced the Milanese Bennacer, who recently took over, but, apart from this substitution, nothing changed when he returned from the locker room and Slimani, found in the area on a caviar of Belaïli, chained control of the thigh and strikes for s ” offer a hat-trick (5-0, 47e).

Decidedly at the party, the OL striker benefited in the wake of a new donation from Belaïli to sign a quadruplet (6-0, 52e) and thus equal Abdelhafid Tasfaout as the top scorer in the history of the Algerian team with 36 goals! Mahrez in style on his special (7-0, 67e) and Zerrouki, author of his first goal in the selection of a dry recovery in front of the surface (8-0, 69e), further added to the bill. Thanks to this box, the Algerians obviously seize the orders of group A ahead of Burkina Faso, winner of Niger 2-0 a little earlier and who will be their opponent on Tuesday in Morocco.

Algeria’s starting line-up