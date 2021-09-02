a Bond Edition to celebrate the new James Bond

Fans can’t wait any longer. But deliverance is approaching! “Dying Can Wait”, the 25th installment in the James Bond saga, will be released in France on October 6, almost a year and a half after the date originally planned.

Among the vehicles included in the cast of “Die Can Wait” is the new Land Rover Defender. The brand therefore celebrates this with a very limited series of its adventurer. 300 copies have been put on sale … and those planned for the French market have already found buyers.

The Defender Bond Edition is logically inspired by the model that we will see on the screen. It is thus painted black and equipped with the extended Black Pack. The 22-inch rims, also painted black, hide blue brake calipers at the front. There is a Defender 007 badge on the back. On board, we find this logo for the touch screen and the door sills. There is a specific animation in the instrumentation screen. A 007 backlight is integrated into the mirrors.











This special series, offered with the 90 and 110 body styles, is based on the new V8 version. The supercharged 5.0-liter unit develops 525 hp. The 90 reaches 240 km / h and goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds. The V8 model receives specific suspension and transmission settings, in order to have a more dynamic behavior.

In the film, the Defender will be accompanied by two Range Rover Sport SVRs, a Range Rover Classic and a Range Rover Series III. Proof that a James Bond is not just Aston Martin!