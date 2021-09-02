a CRS sentenced for assaulting a volunteer in Calais in 2018

He had attacked a British volunteer in Calais during an evacuation of migrants and falsified his report (PV). A police officer from the Republican Security Companies (CRS) was sentenced Thursday, September 2 to an eighteen-month suspended prison sentence and two years of ban on practice, while his two subordinates were released.

The prosecution of Boulogne-sur-Mer had requested, in June, a year of suspended imprisonment and five years of prohibition to exercise against the brigadier-chief. And six months suspended prison sentence and a one-year ban on practice against the other two, suspected of having modified their testimonies to corroborate that of their leader.

The facts took place on July 31, 2018, when the three CRS of companies 40 and 61 participated in an operation to evacuate migrants under a bridge in Calais, a crossing point to England.

As part of this operation, the brigadier-chief affirmed, in the minutes of his arrest, that British associations “Vehement” were involved in the intervention, and that he had, “In a defense reflex”, repulsed one of them, Thomas Ciotkowski, who had fallen and had ” by train[é] with him on the ground “.

The two reports of the testimonies of a brigadier and a peacekeeper, who was in the van at the time of the facts, corroborate his statements.

“Cover violence”

Mr. Ciotkowski, a Help Refugees volunteer, was then arrested, dismissed for contempt and violence against a police officer and finally released in 2019 thanks to videos taken by associations that contradict the statements of law enforcement officials.





On the basis of the report of the IGPN, the general inspectorate of the national police, the prosecution had sent back to correctional the three men, all for forgery in public writing, and the brigadier-chief for willful violence by person depositary of the. public authority without ITT (total incapacity for work).

On the videos shown at the hearing in June, we see Thomas Ciotkowski jostled by the chief sergeant and falling, alone, on the road over the slide, as a truck passes.

“When we are at the prosecution, we must be able to have clear, objective minutes” and be able to have ” confidence “, had underlined the prosecutor Dorothée Perrier, saying to have the “Unpleasant impression [que le contenu des PV] does not match[ait] not at all to the truth ” and that the events described therein had been modified “To cover up violence and justify an untimely arrest”.

