a guide proposes to marry his visually impaired athlete on the Tokyo track

Cape Verdean Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo was treated to a nice surprise after her T11 200m this Thursday at the 2021 Paralympic Games. The visually impaired sprinter has been asked for marriage by her guide on the track at the Tokyo stadium.

The scene could be taken from a romantic comedy. But it took place this Thursday at the 2021 Paralympic Games. An event that Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo is not ready to forget. Not necessarily for her performance, as the visually impaired sprinter finished last in her T11 200m. But the Cape Verdean was treated to a very nice surprise after crossing the finish line. Her guide, Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, proposed to her on the Tokyo trail.

The runner, still dressed in his orange chasuble, kneeled on the ocher tartan to address his lover. And the sprinter, still a little out of breath, said yes without hesitation. His companion then passed the ring on his finger, to the applause of the other athletes, gathered around the couple. A lovely moment of emotion, immortalized by cameras around the world.

An Argentinian fencer experienced the same thing at the 2021 Olympics

Last month, a somewhat similar scene marked the 2021 Olympics. After her elimination in the saber competition, Maria Belen Perez Maurice, an Argentinian fencer, was proposed in marriage by her trainer Lucas Saucedo. Live on TV.

As she was responding to an interview, her mate appeared in the background with a message written on a white sheet: “Will you marry me?” By also putting one knee on the ground. Once past the element of surprise, the 36-year-old champion had uttered several cries of joy, before answering in the affirmative and hugging her future husband, with whom she had been in a relationship for 17 years.