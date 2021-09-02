a high school student shot dead in his school

A student was shot dead Wednesday, September 1 during a shooting at his high school in North Carolina, police said. Winston-Salem City Police were dispatched to Mount Tabor High School in the middle of the day, its boss, Catrina Thompson, told a press briefing.

On the spot, the police found a student with gunshot wounds, taken to hospital. There, the high school student “succumbed to his injuries», Declared the chief of police, in tears, without specifying the age of the victim.

The suspect, who is also said to be a high school student, was taken into police custody at the end of the afternoon. The police were still working Wednesday evening to reunite the students of the establishment with their relatives.





After a year largely spent taking online courses, the return to school this week in the United States rekindles fears of school shootings, a real scourge in American society since the massacre in Columbine, Colorado, in April 1999.

These facts are listed by the local media, but they seldom make the headlines of the national media. Only a bloodbath, as in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, and its 17 deaths, today causes a shock wave.

Illustration of this constant danger, this shooting is already the second in a high school in North Carolina since the beginning of the week.

“For the second time this week, a shooting has broken out at a school in North Carolina», Lamented its governor, Roy Cooper. “We must work to keep students and teachers safe, quickly apprehend shooters, and keep guns out of schoolsHe urged.

