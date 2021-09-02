a match interrupted by rain … while the court is covered

A tornado, a remnant of the deadly hurricane Ida, hit New York overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. Torrential rains hit Flushing Meadows.

Announced, feared, the storm has spread over New York, extended its threat and disrupted the nightly programming of the US Open. Despite the roof. The rain can, driven by the wind, invite itself on the Louis Armstrong court by slipping through the side openings. Organizers were forced to interrupt (twice) the match between Diego Schwartzman (No.11) and Kevin Anderson, before moving the clash between the lively Argentine defender and the South African catapult on the Arthur Ashe court to the outcome of the meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Adrian Mannarino. A little before midnight in New York (before 6 a.m. in Paris).





New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy) declared a state of emergency overnight Wednesday through Thursday due to what he called a “historical weather event“. Record rains in the city have resulted in flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads. Almost all of New York’s subway lines were suspended late Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida caused torrential rains and threatened parts of the North Atlantic with flash floods and tornadoes, a reported CNN, cited by Reuters.

Before the interruption, the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman had taken the advantage 7-6 (7/4). The 2e set had just started, Anderson was leading 30-15. Waves of rain fell outside the stadium, born of a tornado less than 20 km from the site, a remnant of the deadly hurricane Ida. After a choppy match, moved to another court, Diego Schwartzman finally defeated South African Kevin Anderson 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to successfully end this match in several episodes, before summarizing : “We wanted to play, we had directions from the police. After a two and a half hour hiatus, the decision to play was difficult. I felt ready to play. I wanted to end it. I felt good, I pushed for us to play.»At 3e round, Diego Schwartzman will face the Slovak Alex Molcan (138e worldwide).