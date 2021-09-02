a month after his hospitalization, Akhenaton still opposed to the health pass and to this “vaccine”

In early August, the rapper was hospitalized after contamination with Covid-19. Many had pointed out its positions vis-à-vis the vaccine policy. But the leader of IAM does not budge and criticizes Emmanuel Macron’s France as being the “Land of extinct lights”.

Invited this Thursday from Télématin to promote IAM’s new EP, Akhenaton spoke for the first time about his hospitalization in early August. Many media reported while the rapper was in intensive care after being infected with Covid-19, recalling his anti-health pass positions. Well aware of “media hysteria“During his visit to the hospital, especially on social networks, the rapper clarified the situation:”I wasn’t even intubated, I spent four or five hours there … They re-oxygenated me. I just spent three days under observation.“

A month after his visit to the Timone hospital, and now cured, the Marseillais still remains skeptical about the various current vaccines: “Today, European law does not recognize this therapy as being a vaccine. I’m not an antivax, I don’t want that vaccine. It is very different.“





“Human rights violated”

Long before his hospitalization, Akhenaton was already making his voice heard against the restriction of freedom measures imposed throughout last winter. The implementation of a health pass during the summer did not calm the rapper.

A few days before his hospitalization, he was already denouncing the health pass and its political dimension. He did not change his mind: “Is the metro without a pass, the train without a pass, scientific? No it’s political. Unvaccinated teachers, vaccinated students, is that scientific? No, it’s political. The National Assembly without a pass, and concerts with a pass, are they scientific? No, it’s political.“

Akhenaton then shoots red balls on the “health consultants from the TV set who have bac +2“. More than the management of the health crisis, it is the entire political philosophy behind the government measures that worries the Marseille rapper. “What do you call a place where human rights, labor law, European laws are flouted?He asks. Before concluding : “Our country has been a beacon in the world … The lighthouse is off. The land of lights is the land of lights out.“

