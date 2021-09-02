A mysterious ABBA announcement scheduled for Thursday: what we know

The Swedish group is dangling an event announcement for this Thursday afternoon. Fans hope to discover unreleased tracks.

They have been separated for almost 40 years, leaving their fans inconsolable. The legendary Swedish pop group ABBA promises for this Thursday a “historic” surprise with, according to the press, new songs and a tour of their holograms, “ABBA-tars”.

The four ABBA members – an anagram of their first names – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74, rocked the web last week with a post on Twitter, in which they thanked their audience for “being patient” and mysteriously announcing that “the journey is about to begin”, alongside an image announcing the date of this Thursday.

Mystery Maintained

They dangle a “special” announcement on YouTube at 6:45 p.m. (French time), after having aroused the curiosity of the public in recent days on social networks and through light panels scattered across London. For the occasion, the Polydor record company is organizing an event in a tower in the east of the British capital.

According to The Sun, the group with heady hits – Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money – is going to release new titles and is planning a new show which will begin next May in a specially designed 3,000-seat theater in east London.

Hologram tour

In April 2018, the ex-group announced that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs had been recorded: one baptized I Still Have Faith in You and the other Don’t shut me down.





But the promise to release these new songs – the members of ABBA have since mentioned five songs in interviews – has been pushed back, then the Covid came to play the spoilsport. A prominent figure in the gang of four, Björn Ulvaeus recently assured that titles would be available before the end of 2021.

“There will be new music this year, for sure, the question is no longer whether it could happen, it will happen,” he said in May to the Australian daily. The Herald Sun.

The group has also for years promised a tour of holograms, “ABBA-tars”, the program of which should be specified this Thursday.

World stars

If they all continued more or less active solo careers, the four Scandinavians have essentially led a discreet life since the separation of the group, which had shortly followed the divorce of Fältskog and Ulvaeus and that of Andersson and Lyngstad.

The four friends had met at the end of the 1960s, and started a worldwide success after their triumph at Eurovision 1974 with their first hit. Waterloo.

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold has not released any new tracks.

But the flame is never really dead: the best of the group (ABBA Gold) released in 1992 has become one of the best-selling records in the world. Musical comedy Mamma Mia!, and the films that were made from it attracted new fans who weren’t born during the heyday of the 1970s. A sign of the group’s cult status, ABBA Gold in July became the first record to stay 1000 weeks in the UK bestseller charts.