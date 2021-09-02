Lapeyre: a new takeover offer pushed by the unions
We thought the serial of the sale of Lapeyre ended, it is not. Three months after the approval of the sale of the company to the Mutares fund, “Verdoso and Cevital responded to the solicitation of the employees by presenting to the commercial court a joint and improved offer”, estimates the intersyndicale made up of the CGT, the CFE-CGC, FO and the CFTC. The two alternative buyers, a French specialist in industrial investments and an Algerian conglomerate, propose, according to the unions, “to maintain all production sites”. Also put forward are “the net creation of 49 jobs in distribution” and “the contribution of 25 million euros from the sale by Verdoso and Cevital, against 15 million euros for Mutares”. “The social impact is significantly lower than that of Mutares, which provides for the closure in 2023 of 4 production sites and 19 stores”, judges the intersyndicale.
The sale of Lapeyre, owned by Saint-Gobain since 1996, to the Mutares fund was immediately met with opposition from the unions. They accuse the buyer of having the habit of siphoning off the treasuries of the companies he buys, on the basis of a financial audit requested by the inter-union. Lapeyre is made up of 131 stores supplied by ten manufacturing plants all located in France, and employs 3,400 people.
Drôme: Valence Romans Agglomeration signs a revival and ecological transition contract
On Wednesday 1 September, a revival and ecological transition contract (CRTE) was signed between the prefecture of Drôme, Valence Romans Agglomeration and the departmental council. This contract is the application, locally, of the France relaunch plan (endowed with 100 billion euros), born to respond to the economic challenges following the health crisis and the challenges of climate change. Concretely, this money will be used in particular by municipalities and inter-municipal authorities for the thermal renovation of their buildings (€ 12.3 million).
Neighboring rights: Google France appeals its fine of € 500 million
Google does not accept the fine of 500 million euros imposed on it on July 13 by the Competition Authority in the thorny issue of neighboring rights of the press. The American group, which had until August 31 to contest the decision, has decided to file an appeal with the Paris Court of Appeal, unveils this Wednesday, September 1, the Correspondence of the press. “We disagree with certain legal elements, and consider that the amount of the fine is disproportionate in view of the efforts that we have put in place to sign agreements with press publishers in order to pay them for the resumption of their content. on the search engine ”, indicates its managing director, Sébastien Missoffe.