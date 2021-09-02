Lapeyre: a new takeover offer pushed by the unions

We thought the serial of the sale of Lapeyre ended, it is not. Three months after the approval of the sale of the company to the Mutares fund, “Verdoso and Cevital responded to the solicitation of the employees by presenting to the commercial court a joint and improved offer”, estimates the intersyndicale made up of the CGT, the CFE-CGC, FO and the CFTC. The two alternative buyers, a French specialist in industrial investments and an Algerian conglomerate, propose, according to the unions, “to maintain all production sites”. Also put forward are “the net creation of 49 jobs in distribution” and “the contribution of 25 million euros from the sale by Verdoso and Cevital, against 15 million euros for Mutares”. “The social impact is significantly lower than that of Mutares, which provides for the closure in 2023 of 4 production sites and 19 stores”, judges the intersyndicale.

The sale of Lapeyre, owned by Saint-Gobain since 1996, to the Mutares fund was immediately met with opposition from the unions. They accuse the buyer of having the habit of siphoning off the treasuries of the companies he buys, on the basis of a financial audit requested by the inter-union. Lapeyre is made up of 131 stores supplied by ten manufacturing plants all located in France, and employs 3,400 people.