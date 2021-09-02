a Parisian pays for Sampaoli

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the Parc des Princes, a fortress that has become vulnerable

In an interview with TyC Sports, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina right winger Angel Di Maria knocked out the current Olympique de Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli, whom he knew with the ‘Albiceleste from 2017 to 2018.

“I don’t know what I can tell you, because the truth is that I started very well and ended badly. (…) He treated me like I was one of the best but after only one match he left me on the bench during the World Cup, without giving me the slightest explanation. He’s a very strange person. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone “, a dropped Angel Di Maria.

# LíberoVS Ángel Di María: the interview completa 🔥🔝 Meal todo lo que dejó la imperdible nota de @Liberotyc al Fideo, en la que recorrió su carrera y no le quedaron anécdotas y detalles inéditos por contar.https: //t.co/qVtJEeGrhJ

– TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 1, 2021