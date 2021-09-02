a Real Madrid heavyweight pushed out by Mbappé?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 20: players at the end of their contract in the summer of 2021

Real Madrid have therefore failed to conclude the arrival of Kylian Mbappé this summer. The PSG striker would have liked to join Spain as soon as possible, but he will therefore have to wait. Unless there is a new turnaround, it is to Real Madrid that the Parisian striker should export his talents next season.

And according to the daily Marca, the arrival of Mbappé in Madrid already announces a ready-made victim. Eden Hazard, the Belgian winger, could be forced to look elsewhere next summer after the arrival of the Parisian star.

Hazard, ideal target to leave

While he will still be engaged for two years next summer with the Merengue, Hazard is far from having given satisfaction in Spain for the moment. “Hazard was signed as a new flagship player a year after Cristiano left, but the reality is that his contribution to the Madrid cause has been very limited due to the various physical accidents,” writes the Spanish newspaper. The Belgian could therefore be the first victim of the signing of Mbappé …



