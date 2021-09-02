A shoot with Jean Dujardin this fall in Limousin

Last weekend at the Angoulême festival, Mystery the latest film by Limoges filmmaker Denis Imbert, premiered in Limoges in October 2020, in the presence of Vincent Elbaz, was greeted with a round of applause and a standing ovation.

Success announced for this feature film which will be officially released on December 15 in theaters. Far from falling asleep on his laurels, Denis Imbert, will travel to the Mercantour on September 14 to begin filming On the black roads, based on Sylvain Tesson’s bestseller.

Enthusiastic Jean Dujardin

“I was seduced by this book and I realized that an adaptation to the screen was possible. I met Sylvain who immediately gave me the rights, ”explains Denis Imbert.

As happiness never comes alone, friends inform him, on January 2, that Jean Dujardin posted on social networks, the cover of the book. He says how touched he was by this autobiographical story. Victim of an accident, Sylvain Tesson had promised himself, if he got out of it, to cross France on foot.

Denis Imbert discusses with the interpreter ofOSS117. The current goes so well that Jean Dujardin is given the main role. The shooting will take place over nine weeks over six regions and 17 departments located between Provence and Contentin.

Five days in Vassivière

Attached to his native Limousin, Denis Imbert will train his team in Royère-de-Vassivière, in Creuse. They will stay there for five days.

“This film is in line with Mystery. I want to promote rurality, highlight the potential of regions full of resources and which are affected by desertification, ”emphasizes Denis Imbert.

During his journey, Sylvain Tesson stopped on the Millevaches plateau. It stopped off at Ussel, Meymac (Corrèze) and Argenton-sur-Creuse (Indre). For Denis Imbert, the choice of Vassivière was essential in this adaptation.

Jonhatan Zaccaï, Anny Duperey and Izïa Higelin

As for the distribution, the director hits hard. Jonhatan Zaccaï, Izïa Higelin and Anny Duperey will be playing. The former student of Michel Bruzat, had no trouble convincing them. Everyone is familiar with Tesson’s work.

One thing is certain, Between Denis Imbert, Jean Dujardin and Sylvain Tesson, a friendship and a bond is being built that should be felt on the screen.

Filming will end on November 12. The film will certainly be screened in 2022.

Jean-Francois Julien