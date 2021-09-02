a sporty city car going at 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds

The sports brand Cupra has revealed a new concept of electric city car with very sporty performance and aesthetic lines.

The IAA Mobility trade fair, held in Munich from September 7 to 12, 2021, is fast approaching. As a result, future participants in the event take this opportunity to preview their new automotive project. This is the case of BMW with its concept of urban electric motorcycle, now up to Cupra and its sporty city car.

As its name suggests, the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept is still… at the concept stage. And like any self-respecting concept, the Spanish company has probably marked the line in terms of the very aggressive aesthetic lines that can be observed on the model. For a city dweller, this is not necessarily very common.

Up to 320 kW of power

For the firm from beyond the Pyrenees, this project represents a “radical interpretation of the future fully electric city carWhich will be launched in 2025. It lays visual foundations, which are not necessarily fixed. Not sure that the huge rear spoiler will be part of it in four years, for example. On the other hand, it will rely, for sure, on the MEB platform.

Source: Cupra



With a length of 4080 mm, a width of 1795 mm and a height of 1444 mm, this CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept in any case relies on performance and its speed of acceleration to amaze us: count on 3.2 seconds to bring down the 0 to 100 km / h, and a power of 250 kW – even 320 kW at peak.

In Cupra’s eyes, the city car segment is of paramount importance for its future electric strategy. “The electric city car is a key strategic project not only for our company, but also for the Volkswagen Group (Cupra parent company, editor’s note)Says Wayne Griffiths, CEO of the brand.

A goal of 500,000 city dwellers per year

And to continue: “Our objective is to produce more than 500,000 electric city cars per year in Martorell for the various brands of the group. This model will democratize electromobility and make it accessible to as many people as possible“, Hopes the person concerned.

Come to the IAA show to discover it in more detail, with, we hope, other crisp technical characteristics to chew on.