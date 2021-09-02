a treasure made up of 239 gold coins discovered in a manor in Finistère

It is a real treasure, composed of 239 gold coins, minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, which was discovered during work in a manor in Finistère, as announced Thursday by the Ivoire Angers house. who will auction them off at the end of September.

The discovery of these coins dates back to 2019, but has only just been revealed. That year, a couple decided to restore the mansion they acquired in 2012 in Plozévet, west of Quimper. He decides to combine the three buildings of the property into one and entrusts the work to stonemasons. Three craftsmen then discover, inside a wall, a metal box filled with gold coins.

Two sets of parts

“The box was embedded in the wall, wedged between the stones,” recalls François Mion, 63, the owner with his wife of the mansion. A few days later, “they found above a beam what must have been a purse with a second batch of coins,” he continues.





In total, 239 gold coins, including Louis d’or and double Louis d’or, were discovered. Among these, “a double Louis d’or with a long wick from 1646”, a coin estimated at 15,000 euros. “It’s very rare, there is hardly any on the market,” notes Florian D’Oysonville, auctioneer at Ivoire Angers.

This treasure “is considered to be the fruit of savings no doubt from a wealthy merchant or farmer,” explains the expert who will put the pieces on sale on September 29.

250,000 to 300,000 euros

The fruit of the sale, estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros, will be divided in two, half for the three craftsmen who discovered the treasure, half for the owners, according to the law in force until July 2016. Since then, according to a new law, the archaeological heritage belongs 100% to the State. But, in this case, it is the date of purchase of the mansion, in 2012, which is authentic and not the date of discovery.