A treasure made up of 239 gold coins discovered in a manor in Finistère

A total of 239 gold coins minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV were discovered during work in a manor in the Finistere, Ivoire Angers auction house reported on Thursday (September 2nd). The discovery of these royal coins dates back to 2019, but it has only just been revealed.

It all started in 2012, when a couple decided to restore the mansion they had acquired in Plozévet. He decides to combine the three buildings of the property into one and entrusts the work to stonemasons. Three craftsmen then discover, inside a wall, a metal box filled with gold coins.

“The box was embedded in the wall, wedged between the stones”, recalls François Mion, 63, the owner with his wife of the manor. A few days later, “they found above a beam what must have been a purse with a second batch of coins”, he continues.





A total of 239 gold coins, including Louis d’or and double Louis d’or, some very rare, were discovered. Among those, “a double Louis d’or with a long wick from 1646”, a coin estimated at 15,000 euros. “It is very rare, there is hardly any on the market”, notes Florian D’Oysonville, auctioneer at Ivoire Angers, about this piece illustrating Louis XIV in profile with a wick falling to the bottom of his neck.

This treasure “is considered to be the fruit of savings, no doubt, of a wealthy merchant or farmer”, explains the expert who will put the parts on sale on September 29. The fruit of the sale, estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros, will be divided in two, half for the three craftsmen who discovered the treasure, half for the owners, according to the law in force until July 2016.