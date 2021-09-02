A treasure of 239 gold coins discovered in a manor in Finistère

HISTORY – It is a real treasure, made up of 239 gold coins, minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, which were discovered during work in a manor in Finistère, we learned this Thursday 2 September with the Ivoire Angers house which will sell them at auction at the end of September.

The discovery of these royal coins dates back to 2019, but has only just been revealed.

A couple decides to restore the mansion they acquired in 2012 in Plozévet, west of Quimper, in the heart of the Bigouden country, the auction house said in a press release.

He decides to combine the three buildings of the property into one and entrusts the work to stonemasons. Three craftsmen then discover, inside a wall, a metal box filled with gold coins.





“The box was embedded in the wall, wedged between the stones,” recalls AFP François Mion, 63, the owner with his wife of the mansion. A few days later, “they found above a beam what must have been a purse with a second batch of coins,” he continues.

A sale estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros

In total, 239 gold coins, including Louis d’or and double Louis d’or, some very rare, were discovered. Among these, “a double Louis d’or with a long wick from 1646”, a coin estimated at 15,000 euros. “It’s very rare, there is hardly any on the market”, notes, interviewed by AFP, Florian D’Oysonville, auctioneer at Ivoire Angers, about this piece illustrating Louis XIV in profile with a wick falling to the bottom of the neck.

This treasure “is considered to be the fruit of savings no doubt from a wealthy merchant or farmer”, explains the expert who will put the pieces up for sale on September 29.

The fruit of the sale, estimated between 250,000 and 300,000 euros, will be divided in two, half for the three craftsmen who discovered the treasure, half for the owners, according to the law in force until July 2016.

Since then, according to a new law, the archaeological heritage belongs 100% to the State. But, in this case, it is the date of purchase of the mansion, in 2012, which is authentic and not the date of discovery.

