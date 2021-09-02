a well-assumed move upmarket (video presentation)

Opel is undergoing a renaissance, which since 2019 has resulted in the successive appearance of the Corsa and Mokka, to which are added the restylings of the Crossland and Grandland. But in this re-entry period, the event is of course the launch of the sixth-generation Astra, a compact sedan that is based on the same technical base, in this case the EMP 2 platform of the Stellantis group, as the new Peugeot 308 and DS 4 (the latter is also manufactured at the German factory in Rüsselsheim, on the same lines as the Astra).















For Opel, the launch of this model is of fundamental importance insofar as the compact category represents an enormous lever for growth in the European market. And with 15 million Astra sold since the first generation launched in 1991, we understand the hopes that the brand places in this novelty.

With this in mind, the German manufacturer takes care of the style of the Astra and endows it with all the refinements available in the Stellantis galaxy. From the all-digital cockpit to plug-in hybrid engines, including the battery of driving aids, the car meets all the requirements of the time.

Vizor I love

In terms of design, the Astra unsurprisingly adopts the Vizor grille which “signs” the latest innovations from the brand. This black strip running on the bow connects headlights each equipped with 84 diodes with adaptive matrix technology (or ” Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Light », After the name Opel).







At 4.38 m long and based on a 2.68 m wheelbase, the Astra offers one of the best rooms in the category. The cargo volume is to match, with 422 liters available. The German will know how to highlight its practical aspects, but do not forget the dynamism with short overhangs which energize its profile.

Likewise, the optional two-tone color makes it possible to visually emphasize the inclination of the rear body pillar, which is met by a current fold in the lower part of the doors, which follows an oblique path in the rear part.

Whether the Astra likes it or not, at least it has the merit of showing its personality, and will be of interest to those who might be put off by the exuberant lines of the new Peugeot 308.





All digital







On board, the driver has in front of him a digital touch screen instrumentation with a diagonal of 10 inches, which adjoins a terminal of the same format linked to him to the infotainment functions. Called “Pure Panel” by Opel, this assembly, the operating principle of which is thought of as a smartphone (and which as an option can be covered by full glazing), provides access to all the functions available to the car. If necessary, the air conditioning is also accessible via good old buttons.

Tech-savvy, the Astra can also highlight a good battery of driving aids. Thus, the combined action of its adaptive cruise control and its lane-keeping system ensures semi-automated driving on the motorway and in traffic jams, with however the classic obligation for the driver to keep his hands on the wheel.







The car receives 5 cameras (one in the windshield, one in the grille, one at the rear and one on each side) and a battery of radar and ultrasonic sensors that constantly scan the surrounding environment. Head-up display, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert complete the system.







To liven it up, Opel has notably chosen a plug-in hybrid engine which comes in two power levels, namely 180 and 225 hp (a powertrain already well known within the Stellantis group), and whose autonomy in electric mode should settle around 60 km. Petrol and diesel units with power ranging between 110 and 130 hp complete the offer.

Prices for the Astra range have not yet been set, but we can reasonably estimate that they will start at around € 23,000. Orders will be opened in the fall, and the first deliveries will take place at the beginning of 2022. A break body is also on the program.





