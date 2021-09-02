Abandoned: studio admits it’s just a code name, “the game was announced too soon”

Again and again, Abandoned continues to pour the ink. Its development studio, Blue Box Games, recently published a Frequently Asked Questions from its website: the opportunity to learn some additional details …

Since its announcement, Abandoned has been a real soap opera that has hit the video game column. A title with hazardous communication that does not seem to really know where it is going and which arouses, in many, the irritation: it must be said that for the moment, Blue Box Games has not succeeded in keeping its promises and is sinking in a more than clumsy marketing. For explanatory purposes, the official website of the studio has just published a small Frequently Asked Questions since its official website, revealing some unpublished information.

a title not yet ready for the public

The first thing to remember, is that Abandoned… will not be called Abandoned. This is actually a “code name” and the actual title will be revealed along with the first gameplay sequence. For those who are wondering when this will take place, hard to say since the developers themselves admit in the FaQ to work hard for a reveal “as quickly as possible”, without advancing any date.

Truth be told, Abandoned even seems far from presentable at the moment: “At the moment the game is not ready to be shown to the public”, says the firm. “The game was announced too early. Likewise, the audience turned out to be much larger than what we had before, so we had to tweak the title further. ” Hence the many delays … and the hiccups that followed.





A horror game? Not really

Pending the release of the full game in 2022 (who is not linked to Hideo Kojima, repeats the company) in physical and digital version, Blue Box Games will therefore publish a prologue which will be playable and only available for download. This first taste of the experience will even have its own PlayStation trophies, but did not grant itself an arrival window either, if not a vague “shortly”.

Finally, note that the organization specifies thatAbandoned won’t be a horror game, but rather a mix between horrific first person shooter and survival game. So take it for granted. From now on, we just have to wait wisely for possibly more information and, above all, a concrete gameplay sequence. It is about time.

