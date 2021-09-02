ABBA is back with a new album and a series of concerts with holograms

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary Swedish pop group hadn’t released any new tracks. An unprecedented first, “I Still Have Faith in You “, has been unveiled.

40 years after their separation, ABBA is back with a new album, and a series of concerts in the form of holograms.

The legendary Swedish pop group reconnected this Thursday with its fans during a live-stream on Youtube during which was unveiled a new title, I Still Have Faith in You (“I still believe in you”). A piece whose clip starts with archive images of the group, before being interpreted by the group’s holograms, the “ABBA-tars”. And above all, the first single from a new album to come, Trip, which is available for pre-order and will be released on November 5th.

“We are announcing that we have made a new Abba album. We have also prepared a concert, we are working on it, and it will take place in London,” announced Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74.

The holograms of the band members and their creation were also unveiled during this live-steam. They will be on stage during a new show which will begin in May 2022 in a 3000-seat performance hall, the “Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park”, specially designed for the occasion, in East London. For their production, the artists were digitized using the motion capture technique, thanks to 850 people from Industrial Light & Magic.





Hologram concerts

In April 2018, the four members of ABBA (Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74) announced that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly of four decades. Two songs had been recorded: one baptized I Still Have Faith in You (“I still believe in you”) and the other Don’t shut me down (“Don’t silence me”). But the promise to release these new songs – the members of ABBA have since mentioned five songs in interviews – has been pushed back, then the Covid came to play the spoilsport.

The group has also been promising a hologram tour for years. For the Swede Carl Magnus Palm, specialist of the group, the choice to use these digital avatars postponed the comeback of the legendary pop group.

“They had issues with the technology, it didn’t quite go as they had hoped. And so there was a delay because of that,” he said. “They were finally ready to go about a year ago, but the pandemic has struck.”

If they all continued more or less active solo careers, the four Scandinavians had essentially led a discreet life since the separation of the group, which had shortly followed the divorce of Fältskog and Ulvaeus and that of Andersson and Lyngstad.

The four friends had met at the end of the 1960s and had started a worldwide success after their triumph at Eurovision 1974 with their first hit. Waterloo.

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold has not released any new tracks. But the flame never really went out: the best of the group (ABBA Gold) released in 1992 has become one of the best-selling records in the world. Musical comedy Mamma mia and the films that were made from it attracted new fans who weren’t born during the heyday of the 1970s.