ABBA presents new album, first in almost 40 years

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold had not released any new tracks.

Swedish pop group ABBA presented a new album of original songs on Thursday, September 2, the first since their four members split almost 40 years ago, as well as a tour of their holograms.

During an event for fans broadcast on the internet from Stockholm, London, Berlin or New York, a song from the album was played, “I Still Have Faith in You“(“I still believe in you“). The ballad video shows archival footage of the four ABBA members – an acronym made up of the initials of their first names – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74. “We made a new album», Then announced Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from London. It will be released on November 5. “We must not leave more than 40 years between each album“, Quipped Björn Ulvaeus, specifying that the one to come included”a mix of what (the band) had done, and a Christmas carol“.





Hologram concert

The group with heady hits and mythical seventies outfits will also launch a new show for the occasion, which will begin next May in a 3000-seat theater specially designed for the occasion in East London. It will consist of 22 songs, unrolling their hits in an hour and a half, interpreted by improved holograms presenting them young.

In April 2018, the ex-group announced that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs were then recorded: “I Still Have Faith in You” and the other “Don’t shut me down“(“Don’t stop me“). “We had these two songs, it seemed light to us and we said to ourselves: why not do a few more? We did some more and it was good, so we just went on and recorded a full albumBenny Anderson explained on Swedish public television SVT. The promise to release these new titles has continued to be rejected, then the Covid-19 pandemic has come to play the spoilsport.

