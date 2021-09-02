Actor Eric Vastine (Plus belle la vie) is dead

This is very sad news for the Plus belle la vie teams. The actor Eric Vastine died this Wednesday, September 1, as announced by two actors in the series.

The teams of More beautiful life in mourning. Usually so happy, Jérôme Bertin, who plays the role of Patrick Nebout in the successful series on France 3, announced this Wednesday, September 1, a very sad news on Instagram. Indeed, the comedian indicated that the actor Eric Vastine was dead : “This is one of the silhouettes that all fans of More beautiful life know. For us, it is a soft, calm voice, a benevolent look and smile, and above all a discreet and always classy friend, a real father who goes away. Hi buddy. I hope you went to find the seabed of Marseille with which you fell in love 20 years ago “.

A very moving tribute accompanied by a photo of the man, in his role as a policeman in Plus belle la vie. Very touched by this disappearance, Pierre Martot, who plays Léo Castelli in the series, also wanted to pay tribute to his memory on Instagram : “Those who watch Plus belle la vie will surely recognize him. He was one of the police extras at the police station for 15 years. We saw him almost in all the films that are shot in Marseille. Of those without whom cinema and television could not exist “, wrote this flagship comedian of More beautiful life.

“A humble and discreet man”

Pierre Martot remembers his personality and his good humor: “I once said to him: ‘If there is ever a need for someone to play my brother, we’ll know who to ask …’, he smiled. Let’s say we had the same hairdresser. He left this morning. night. He was a humble and discreet man. Always available. May he be thanked and honored. I have a thought for all the extras who knew him, for his friends, and for his wife and two children “, he said in the caption of a photo where the deceased actor is dressed in a scuba diver’s outfit. On Twitter, many fans of the series paid tribute to him.

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge