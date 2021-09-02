Afghan refugees welcome… outside of Europe – Liberation

There was no question of reliving the “nightmare” of 2015 when hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants, including jihadists, swept down the roads of a totally overwhelmed European Union! Since the fall of Kabul on August 15, the Twenty-Seven have been in battle order to dissuade Afghan refugees from coming to Europe, as evidenced by the Extraordinary Council of Interior Ministers which took place on Tuesday 31 August in Brussels.





Asylum is not forgotten in the speechess, especially by the countries of Western Europe, but this is clearly not the first concern of Europeans who have not forgotten that the wave of 2015 made the European extreme right-wingers happy. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Union, set the tone in an August 22 tweet illustrated with a photo of a refugee column from 2015: “The EU will not open migration corridors for Afghans. We will not allow the repeat of the strategic mistake of 2015. “

Certainly, as noted by Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of the Interior, apart from the Afghans repatriated by coalition soldiers, “For the moment there is no massive flow of Afghans at the European borders”, corn “It may happen in the weeks or months to come”. It is therefore for the Twenty-Seven to anticipate a possible migratory wave in order to…