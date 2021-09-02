Afghanistan: in Panchir, the Taliban call on the resistance fighters to surrender

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Taliban call on Panchir to surrender after negotiations fail (Photo of Taliban patrol in Kabul on September 1 by Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency ervia Getty Images)

AFGHANISTAN – Two days after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban called on Wednesday, September 1, fighters in the Panchir Valley, one of the last pockets of resistance to the new regime, to lower their arms to avoid a bloody war, after the first fights.

“My brothers, we have done our best to resolve the Panchir issue through talks and negotiations, unfortunately to no avail,” senior Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi said in an audio message to people in the valley and posted on Twitter.

“Now that the talks have collapsed and the mujahedin (Taliban) have surrounded the Panchir, there are still people inside (the valley) who do not want the problems to be resolved peacefully,” he said. he adds. “It’s up to you to talk to them. To those who want to fight, tell them that is enough ”.

Resist against the new masters of the country

A long-standing anti-Taliban stronghold, the Panchir is a remote and difficult-to-access valley in the heart of the Hindu Kush Mountains, the southern end of which is about 80 kilometers north of the capital Kabul.

Resistance there is organized around the National Resistance Front (FNR), led by Ahmad Massoud, son of Commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda. Amrullah Saleh, vice-president of the ousted government, also took refuge there.

Composed of fighters from anti-Italian militias and former members of the Afghan security forces, it vowed to resist any offensive by the new masters of the country while at the same time leaving the door open to negotiations if the Islamist movement ended. to its offensives.

“Defend yourself to the last drop of blood” But the search for an agreement seems to have fizzled out. On Monday evening, as the last US military plane was about to take off from Kabul, a new Taliban offensive was waged against the Panchir Valley, according to members of the resistance and residents of the region. “Maybe they wanted to try their luck by attacking the Panchir. By the grace of God, luck was not on their side (…). Our compatriots do not have to worry, ”said Fahim Dashti, a member of the FNR, in a video released Tuesday by the Dari language service of Voice of America. According to him, seven or eight Taliban were killed in the fighting, as well as one or two fighters in the ranks of the FNR. The Taliban have not commented on the attack, which residents say was carried out on multiple fronts, including from Khawak Pass to the west and from the south. “We are ready to defend ourselves to the last drop of blood,” a resident told AFP, who requested anonymity. “Everyone has a gun on their shoulder, ready to fire,” said another. “From the youngest to the oldest, they all talk about resistance.” Another offensive was also reportedly carried out on Tuesday evening, according to Bismillah Mohammadi, former defense minister. In total, 34 Taliban were killed and 65 others injured, he said on Twitter on Wednesday. “We want peace” In recent weeks, the Taliban had sent hundreds of men to areas around Panchir while signaling that they preferred to negotiate rather than fight. The FNR had himself indicated that it was ready to resist any aggression from the Taliban, but also to negotiate with the latter on the formation of an inclusive government. “Our message to the Taliban is that we want peace,” a resistance fighter reiterated on Wednesday. But “if they don’t accept the peace and enter by force, then the battlefield will be there to welcome them.” On Monday, the Panchir fighters participated in a full-scale military exercise, a show of force photographed by AFP. In particular, they could be seen carrying large logs on their shoulders in icy rivers. Above their armored vehicles and bases flew the national flag of Afghanistan. As a gesture of defiance to the Taliban flag now hoisted throughout the rest of the country.

