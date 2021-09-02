“Afghanistan is not synonymous with American decline”

EXCLUSIVE MAINTENANCE – For the head of diplomacy, the American fundamentals will remain the same. He calls on Europeans to take their security into their own hands.

Two weeks after the return of the Taliban to Kabul, Jean-Yves Le Drian is drawing the first lessons from the Afghan crisis.

You said you hoped for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that shows the Taliban has changed. But what if the Taliban’s “inclusiveness” turns out to be a pipe dream?

No, I never said that. It is about an error of interpretation and of transcription of a young journalist of radio… What I said, and it is very different, it is that we had vis-à-vis them four requirements: the lifting of obstacles for those who want to leave the country; free access to humanitarian aid in the territory; the complete break with any terrorist organization; respect for fundamental rights, in particular that of women. It is on these bases, by deeds, that we will judge the actions of the Taliban, and not by their words. It is up to the Taliban to prove that they are ready to meet these demands in a future transitional government as part of the negotiations.