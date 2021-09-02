Afghanistan: Taliban seizure told by Sadiqa Madadgar





AFGHANISTAN – The American military withdrawal was completed 24 hours before the deadline set by Joe Biden of August 31. Like thousands of women and men in Afghanistan, singer Sadiqa Madadgar has not been able to leave her country. From a safe and secret place in Kabul, she tells the Huffpost those days of chaos and his struggle for survival. The day of the Taliban’s seizure of power is etched in the memory of this 22-year-old young woman. “When it happened, I was cycling through the streets of Kabul, like every Sunday. I thought it was only going to last a few days and that the government was going to take back power, but it didn’t happen, ”she recalls. Within days, the Afghan armed forces collapsed and the Taliban imposed their regime. And therefore, in the capital, rumors are circulating. “I think it was the third day, people were saying the Taliban was searching houses. When I heard that, my heart stopped dead. I am a famous singer, everyone knows where I live. I dare not imagine what they would have done to me if they had found me, ”says Sadiqa Madagar.

Afghan by origin who grew up in Pakistan surrounded by her six brothers and two sisters, Sadiqa Madadgar is a self-made woman. She decides to come back to Afghanistan alone when she finishes high school and enrolls in a music university. In 2018, she participated in the “Afghan Star” tele-hook, won a place in the final and stood out with her powerful voice. Ten consecutive days in the chaos and hell of Kabul airport After the initial shock, the Afghan artist fills a suitcase “to survive a few days” and begins to move between different secret places. She only leaves to go to Kabul airport. “The first day, I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were so many people in front of the doors who wanted to enter, people without documents, passports, visas or identity cards. Sometimes just with a driver’s license. They all wanted to leave the country. And in the crowd, there was me. ”

Starting attempts that the young woman would repeat for ten consecutive days, even spending a night there. Without success. “It was a very complicated situation, looking back on it I want to cry. I can’t explain it in words. she tells modestly. They were the worst times of my life. I had to sit on the ground, people bit me, people hit me, they were violent with me. ” The singer will never manage to pass the gates of the airport. On the day the American soldiers left, Sadiqa Madadgar heard the Taliban celebrations, gunshots and fireworks, from his window. “I thought it was the start of a war,” he says. she. For the Taliban, music is “haram”, music is a crime Before this takeover, Sadiqa Madagar published daily posts on social networks. On TikTok, Instagram and on her Youtube channel, she shared her daily life, talked about makeup and gave behind the scenes of her life as a singer. A professional activity that she will no longer be able to exercise. “They are against music. According to them, music is ‘haram’, music is prohibited, music is a crime. Especially if you are a woman. A woman shouldn’t sing, a woman shouldn’t be an artist, ”she denounces. For several days, the young woman has reposted content on her accounts. She shows her face, in photos and videos, and speaks without censorship about the Taliban. “I’m doing it so as not to lose hope and because I want the world to see what’s going on in Afghanistan,” she said.

To escape Afghanistan, Sadiqa Madadgar will now have to travel by road and try to reach safer border countries. She wants to “continue her fight and become the voice of Afghan women”. Although she is in contact with several embassies, she does not know when or where she will be free again. “Today, I feel like I’m in prison, I feel like I’m being burned alive. This is how I feel. They have stolen my freedom, and when you take someone’s freedom you kill them. Yes I am breathing, but there is nothing I can do. I can’t show myself, I can’t express my ideas, I can’t be me. ” See also onThe Huffpost: In Kabul, the faces of women disfigured in beauty salons