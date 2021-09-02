Afghanistan: the “Badri 313” unit, the special forces of the Taliban on the front line of the conflict

WAR – The Taliban, new masters of Afghanistan, put forward in their conquest of Kabul the unit “Badri 313”, made up of their most seasoned soldiers.

At Kabul airport, freshly deserted by American special forces, they were among the first to set foot on the tarmac. And for good reason: the Taliban special forces, called the “Badri 313”, were an essential cog in the meteoric advance of the new masters of Afghanistan. Particularly thanks to their equipment, which contrasts with that of the “classic” Taliban, and their experience of war fields. Images disseminated on social networks by the new masters of Kabul show these soldiers equipped with the complete paraphernalia of the elite fighter: weapon of war, helmet and bulletproof vest, balaclava, backpack, night vision goggles, tactical radio. A profile a thousand miles from the Taliban in a turban, sitting in the back of pick-ups.

All the info on Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

The symbol of military know-how

These propaganda images are anything but a coincidence: the “Badri 313” unit has become the symbol of a military know-how that the Taliban did not enjoy at the time of their conflict against the Soviet Union, in the years 1980. These soldiers “have demonstrated their effectiveness on the battlefield”, explained to AFP Bill Roggio, editor-in-chief of the Long War Journal (LWJ), an American magazine devoted to the war against terrorism. “We could see during the final offensive, since May, that the special forces of the Taliban had been central in the capture of Afghanistan“, added Bill Roggio. And, as often in this kind of situation, the victorious rebellion used in the arsenals of its adversaries. In this case the Afghan National Army, itself on American drip. where this equipment at the cutting edge of the latest technologies.

Read also

“They intervene against the tough guys”

Anchored in the present, the “Badri 313” nevertheless owes its name to a reference to the past. This is indeed a reference to the Battle of Badr, 1,400 years ago, in which the Prophet triumphed with only 313 soldiers. According to the Caliber Obscura Twitter account, behind which hides a recognized weapons expert, they are now a few thousand at most to be part of this elite troop. “They were used during the campaign against the Islamic State group between 2017 and 2020. (…) Historically, they intervene against the tough guys. Unity brings together “probably some of the best trained and best equipped fighters” Afghanistan, the US military weekly Jane’s reported. According to the latter, “we can expect a bit of sensationalism in the propaganda” of which it is the object, but “There is a strong probability that Pakistan has brought him at least an embryo of formation”. In recent days, the unit has been responsible for security around Kabul airport. She even offered herself the luxury of taunting the Americans, by posting a photo of soldiers raising the Taliban flag, a photo almost identical to another, which has remained famous, of American fighters at the battle of Iwo Jima, in Japan, during the Second World War. Beyond its operational efficiency, the Badri 313 unit serves powerful political interests. It is closely linked to the Haqqani network, a voice that matters within the Taliban. Two of its representatives are attending discussions on the new government in Kabul.

On the same subject

The most read articles VIDEO – Afghanistan: the incredible secret operation of American veterans VIDEO – Storm Ida: images of deadly flooding in New York LIVE – In Marseille, “collectively, we were not up to it ‘, according to Emmanuel Macron “I am not an antivax, I do not want to get this vaccine”: Akhenaton comes out of silence after his hospitalization The cover of “Nevermind” censored for child pornography? Nirvana’s bassist has the solution

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.