After Amazon, Fnac in turn smashes the price of AirPods Pro (and AirPods 2)

Fnac breaks prices on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. It’s time to fall for the famous headphones from Apple.

No need to present AirPods 2 or Pro anymore. Their success is well established, both technically and commercially. If you still haven’t fallen for Apple headphones, Fnac should convince you with a series of offers. The French merchant offers substantial discounts on both AirPods models:

You just have to make your choice according to your needs and your desires, all the offers are interesting, but no we have a small preference for the AirPods Pro at 199 euros. It has happened before, but it is still very rare to see these models below the 200 euros mark.

Find all the offers on AirPods

All the know-how of Apple in headphones

AirPods are so popular that you probably know what the hell is all about. Let us recall all the same the main differences between the two versions. The AirPods 2 are classic Apple models, with a longer and more visible stem that was quite criticized in its day. These headphones adopt a “button” format which has the advantage of being quite comfortable since it does not fit into the ear canal. The counterpart is lower passive insulation. Note also that the AirPods 2 do not have active noise reduction. The basic box is not compatible with wireless charging. However, there is a version by owning, which you can buy alone afterwards, or with headphones.





For their part, the AirPods are a more upscale variation with this time, and this is the main difference, the active noise reduction. Today is one of the best you can find on headphones. To make it as good as possible Apple also made the choice of an in-ear form factor to add good passive isolation to active reduction. Pro model requires, the audio quality is also improved. Finally, we will appreciate smaller stems and therefore more discreet in the ears.

Of course, AirPods are perfectly compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem, from Siri to pairing. The latter is also childishly simple. This makes them undeniably the best True Wireless headphones for iPhone owners. If you are more Android, they will also work, but it will be a little less “magic” on a daily basis.

Find all the offers on AirPods