After forty years of hiatus, the ABBA group sings again

They have been separated for almost forty years, leaving their fans inconsolable. The legendary Swedish pop group ABBA promises a surprise on Thursday 2 September “historical” with the key to new songs and a tour of their holograms, “ABBA-tars”.

In the space dedicated to the presentation message on Twitter, the four members of ABBA, anagram of their first names (Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74 ) thank their audience for “patient”. In addition, they mysteriously announce:“The journey was about to begin.”

The future of ABBA begins today. Join the livestream.#ABBAtravel #ABBA – ABBA (@ABBA) September 2, 2021

The group invites their fans to a live stream on YouTube on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. KST. It has aroused the curiosity of the public in recent days on social networks and through light panels scattered throughout the city of London.

For the occasion, the Polydor record company is organizing an event in a tower in the east of the British capital. According to the British newspaper The Sun, ABBA will be releasing new titles and is planning a show that will begin next May in a specially designed 3,000-seat theater in London.

In April 2018, the ex-group announced that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs had been recorded: one baptized I Still Have Faith in You (“I still believe in you”) and the other Don’t shut me down (“Don’t stop me”).





But the promise to release these new songs (the members of ABBA have since mentioned five songs in interviews) has continued to be rejected, then the Covid-19 came to play the spoilsport. A prominent figure in the gang of four, Björn Ulvaeus recently assured that songs would be available before the end of 2021. “There will be new music this year, for sure, the question is no longer whether it could happen, it will happen”, he said in May to the Australian daily The Herald Sun.

The group has also for years promised a tour of holograms, “ABBA-tars”, the schedule of which should be specified Thursday.

If they all continued more or less active solo careers, the four Scandinavians had essentially led a quiet life since the separation of the group, which had shortly followed the divorce of Fältskog and Ulvaeus and that of Andersson and Lyngstad.

The four friends had met at the end of the Sixties, and started a planetary success after their triumph at Eurovision 1974, with their first tube Waterloo. Since their last studio album in 1981 and their split in 1982, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold has not released any new tracks.

But the flame is never really dead: the best of the group (ABBA Gold) released in 1992 has become one of the best-selling records in the world. A sign of the group’s cult status, in July the record became the first to remain in the UK’s bestsellers for 1,000 weeks. Moreover, the musical Mamma mia, and the films that were made from it, attracted new fans who weren’t born during the heyday of the 1970s.