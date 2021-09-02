after several autopsies, EVGA delivers its verdict

One of the summer soap operas for hardware was The mysterious massacre of GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards having ventured into Amazon’s MMORPG called New World. In this grim affair, the cause has so far not been clearly identified: was the culprit the badly coded game, which apparently caused a runaway of the frame rate in its menu – problem finally patched by the developers – or , more prosaically, the demise of poorly over-used cards? EVGA has conducted its investigation and comes to the following conclusion, which confirms the second hypothesis: the GeForce RTX 3090 victims of New World were “poorly manufactured” models.

To make this observation, the company autopsied 24 GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards that had passed the New World test. According to EVGA, the origin of this premature death comes from a “bad manufacturing”: specifically, from a bad soldering around the MOSFET circuits. Here are the exact conclusions of the report published by PCWorld : “All of the boards were earlier series boards manufactured in 2020. From an x-ray analysis, it appears that the solders around the MOSFET circuits that fed the affected boards were of ‘poor quality'”.





New World: not guilty

Without giving an exact quantity, EVGA affirms that this soldering problem only concerns a handful of GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards from a first series manufactured in 2020. Still according to the firm, this batch of puny cards represents less than 1% of all the graphics cards it has sold. Good prince, EVGA proceeded anyway the replacement of GPUs occis by New World.

So it seems that the Amazon game has emerged from this sordid history. However, strangely, since the implementation of a frame rate limiter in the menu, no new victims are to be deplored …

