after the Bachelor, the series should return to Koh-Lanta mode on Canal +

The flame comes back on for a second season, which will parody a whole different kind of show than The Bachelor.

To believe that failing to innovate on concepts, France is a genius in the art of parodying those already existing. The flame, series mocking the practice of speed-dating in the guise of a reality TV show, turned out to be a great success, even the chosen one of French hearts in 2020. It didn’t take much more to than its creator and main actor, Jonathan Cohen, puts on his “showrunner” cap and announces a new season.

However, Cohen was keen to clear things up, as he said this new season will be a lot different from the flower beds that fans have been used to from the beginning. Thereby, the French remake of Burning Love takes a new direction, far from the villa of the pretenders.

End of date

What about this new proposition, which may question more than one, since the concept all the same seems reduced by a squared formula? How to renew a genre of which we only take back the strings to reconnect them in its own way? On the occasion of the Canal + back-to-school conference, Jonathan Cohen gave the beginning of a response, to say the least, relayed by BFM TV :

“Marc will come back and he will not be alone. We wanted to do a bachelorette party and we went on an adventure reality show. Nothing to do with Koh Lanta! “

A statement that announces as many upheavals as it raises questions. If the desire to innovate by changing the show to parody is commendable, to what extent can the series play with these drifts without running the risk of running out of steam? Why evoke Koh-Lanta to immediately dissociate himself from this reference, if not to announce the next inspiration of the series with a touch of humor ?





In the end, will there be only one left?

Especially since it was announced that the team of the series would not turn either in France, but in Mexico, a country which, by its beaches of the Pacific and its Gulf of Mexico, should put to the test the cast. Because in addition to Jonathan Cohen, we already know that former candidates of season 1 will return such as Leïla Bekhti, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Camille Chamoux, Ana Girardot and Géraldine Nakache as well as a new character embodied by Jérôme Commander.

If no precise date has been given and the shooting has barely started, Canal + seems confident for an “early 2022” broadcast. We also know that this second season will be called The Flame: The Adventurers of Chupacabra. While waiting to see this new chapter of Marc arrive on our screens, you can always check out our review of the first season.