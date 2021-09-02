After the Pope’s motu proprio, the French traditionalist institutes ask for a mediator

Posted on July 16, the motu proprio Traditionis custodes of Pope Francis marked by the severity of his tone towards the faithful attached to the celebration of Mass according to its preconciliar form. The astonishment aroused by this tone seems to have turned into disarray within the French traditionalist institutes, among the first concerned by the restrictive measures desired by Francis concerning the so-called Mass of Saint Pius V.

In a letter (to be read here) given to the representatives of the French bishops on Wednesday 1 September and that The cross was able to consult, the superiors of twelve of these main institutes – nine men, three women – share their “Great suffering”, claiming to feel “Suspected, marginalized, banished”. Faced with the very restrictive decisions issued by the Pope, they plead for ” a human, personal dialogue, full of confidence, far from ideologies or the coldness of administrative decrees ”. For this, they ask the bishops of France “That a true dialogue be opened and that a mediator be appointed who is for us the human face of this dialogue”.

This letter to the bishops was written during a meeting “Informal” organized Monday, August 30 in Courtalain (Eure-et-Loir), where the general house and the seminary of one of the institutes concerned, the Institut du Bon-Pasteur, are located, explains one of the participants in The cross. “It was decided to take really seriously what the Pope was telling us and to turn to the bishops because the motu proprio comes to give them back the central place in the liturgy. ” According to him, the missive of the twelve institutes is “Not a protest text”, but a missive “Entry into a spirit of unity” and imprint of a “Change of tone” in relation to attitudes which may have been adopted in the past.

“We are ready to convert ”

For the signatory institutes – including the priestly fraternity of Saint-Pierre, the institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, the canons of Lagrasse or the monks of the Abbey of Barroux – this motu proprio is thus particularly worrying, because it calls into question one of their very first reasons for being, namely to follow the liturgy according to the books prior to the Second Vatican Council. Traditionis custodes stipulates that the bishops now have the “Exclusive jurisdiction” to authorize the celebration of the so-called Mass of Saint Pius V. It is also decreed that “The unique expression of lex orandi of the Roman rite ” is that expressed by the liturgical books subsequent to the council.

” We are ready to convert if party spirit or pride has polluted our hearts ”, state the twelve signatories who also affirm their “Membership” to the magisterium developed since Vatican II, as two pledges of the opening of their letter. For the time being, this has been given to Bishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Conference of Bishops of France, as well as to Bishop Olivier Leborgne and Bishop Dominique Lebrun, appointed in June by their peers to dialogue with the traditionalist institutes.