Akhenaton antivax? He comes out of silence a month after his hospitalization

Akhenaton was hospitalized a month ago after testing positive for Covid-19. An experience which, however, did not change his mind about the vaccine, as he indicated, this Thursday, September 2 in Télématin.
On August 1st, Akhenaton was hospitalized for several days at the Timone hospital in Marseille for a “difficulty breathing”, after having contracted Covid-19. A stay from which he had left “proven” as reported The Parisian. This Thursday, September 2, the rapper returned to his hospitalization in the show Telematin broadcast on France 2. He reaffirmed that he had not been admitted to the intensive care unit. “I would not have resumed concerts if I had gone on sheave”, he insisted while the group IAM is about to go back on stage. “They re-oxygenated me with a machine called Optiflow. And after, I stayed three days under observation, not in shifts“, he explained.
Before this hospitalization, the leader of the IAM group had indicated that he was against the sanitary step : “I say it again, with the IAM group, we are against the health pass and against compulsory vaccination, to wear or not, in the case of caregivers or other professions “, he said in a video posted on social networks.
Is Akhenaton antivax?
A position he reaffirmed on the set of Telematin. “To be antivax, you must already see a vaccine, Akhenaton said. And today European law does not recognize this therapy as being a vaccine, but as gene therapy. “ A theory put forward by many antivax. And to add: “I’m not an antivax, I don’t want to get this vaccine. It’s very different.”
