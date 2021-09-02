Akhenaton still also opposed to the health pass and the vaccine after his hospitalization

FRANCE 2 After his hospitalization, Akhenaton still also raised against the health pass and the vaccine

PEOPLE – Cured of the coronavirus, singer Akhenaton nonetheless remains on his position. Opposed to the vaccine and the health pass, the singer of the IAM group issued a “very severe” opinion on the management of the health crisis by the government.

In early August, the IAM singer was admitted to hospital in Marseille after contracting the Covid. Now recovered, he deplored a “media hysteria” around his hospitalization. “I went through resuscitation” but “I was not intubated”, he explained this Thursday, September 2 on France 2. He stayed “4 or 5 hours” in sheave to be “reoxygenated”, before spending “three days in observation.”

But unlike some detractors of the vaccine who, after catching a serious form of Covid, reconsider their position, Akhenaton has not changed his mind. To ”be anti-vax, you must already have a vaccine. And today, European law does not recognize this therapy as being a vaccine, it is gene therapy ”, he declared before adding:“ I am not anti-vax, I am not don’t want to give me that vaccine, it’s very different. ”

Contrary to what the singer claims, Covid vaccines, whether they are messenger RNA vaccines or traditional vaccines like AstraZeneca, are not gene therapies.





Gene therapy involves introducing genetic material to repair the structure of DNA. The messenger RNA vaccines work a little differently: the introduced genetic material will give orders to the cells to produce the Spike protein present on the Covid and train the body to prepare an immune response, the famous antibodies. But the material introduced does not enter the nucleus of our cells and does not modify it.

“Political” decisions before being “scientific”

“In the whole group, we have people who are vaccinated and people who are not”, however underlined the singer to reaffirm that each one was free of his position.

On the other hand, it was with the support of the IAM group that he again expressed his opposition to the sanitary pass. “For me these are not scientific measures”, explained Akhenaton, before listing a series of inconsistencies in the implementation of the device:

“Is the metro without a pass, the train without a pass, scientific? It’s political. Unvaccinated teachers, vaccinated students, are they scientific? It’s political. The National Assembly without a pass and concerts with a pass, are they scientific? No, it’s political ”, he asserted, before deploring that“ our greatest scientists ”were“ denigrated, mocked, by health consultants of television sets who have a bac + 2. ”

“We must have the choice and have the freedom. Our country has been a beacon to the world, the lighthouse is off. It is the country of the lights out ”, analyzed the singer.

There is no doubt that the group will develop these sensitive topical questions in their next songs. A new EP with 6 tracks titled “Second Wave” is expected on September 17th.

