Already six months pregnant, Jazz reveals her rounded belly and announces the arrival of her 3rd child

After having shone in “The Angels” and in “The villa of broken hearts”, Jazz is now on the bill of his own reality show, the “JLC Family”. This program follows the adventures of the young woman in her daily life in Dubai with her husband Laurent, her two children Chelsea and Cayden but the rest of her family and her many friends. Projects, conflicts, parties, arrangements … the pretty 28-year-old brunette reveals her privacy, to the delight of her millions of fans.

This Monday, August 30, 2021, the show has made its comeback for a third unprecedented season. And while Jazz evokes in the first episodes, her recent appointments with the gynecologist following difficulties in getting pregnant again, she has just made an unexpected announcement on Instagram.





Jazz six months pregnant

This Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Jazz has indeed announced that it is pregnant with her third child. “After more than six months of secrecy, of intensive mission, of secrecy, of rumors, of happiness but also of worry. I officially announce that the JLC Family will grow… I am six months pregnant with happiness…” she wrote in the caption of a photo where she strikes a pose surrounded by her husband Laurent and their two children Chelsea, 5 years old and Cayden, 2 years old.

“I was happy to share these moments only with my family but today I am happy to share it with all of you! It was not always easy but after reflection it was worth it” she continues.

Eleanor de la Fontaine