Amandine Pellissard (Large families) gives news of her daughter Alina, admitted to the emergency room for severe pain – news

While the Pellissard family was having a good vacation, they experienced a great fright. The parents had to take their daughter Alina to the emergency room because of severe pain.

Great fear for the Pellissard family. While all the famous tribe of Large families is on vacation in Sète, at the campsite, she had to stop in the emergency room. Since the success of the TF1 program, viewers have followed the every move of the Pellissard family. On social networks, the mother, Amandine tells about her daily life and responds to certain criticisms. Yesterday morning, the mother started her story with a tired face. During the night of August 30 to 31, she had to take her daughter Alina to the emergency room because of severe pain. She is giving her news today.

“We freaked out”

“The night was a bit complicated, a bit hectic. We ended up at the hospital in Sète, in the emergency room at 2 a.m. last night becauseAlina woke up that night with a high fever and she complained of abdominal pain bottom right and she had a strong urge to throw up “, explained Amandine Pellissard. Thinking it was an attack of appendicitis, the parents immediately called the firefighters who took the little girl to the emergency room. “Finally nothing serious luckily, but we freaked out”, explained Amandine Pellissard who was able to bring her daughter back to her family in the morning.

“She is fine”

“According to the doctor, fever is due to heatstroke, obviously, they ruled out appendicitis, since she had a pain on the right, but it came, according to the doctor, from a shock she had in the slide at the campsite (…) and the suddenly, it pained him there “, added the mother to reassure her community, a few hours later: “She is fine”. We will still have to be patient to find the family in season 4 of Large families. In the meantime, TF1 is rebroadcasting season 3 for the biggest fans.