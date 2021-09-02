American hospital forced by justice to administer ivermectin to Covid-19 patient – RT in French

An Ohio judge has ruled to force a US hospital to administer ivermectin to a patient with Covid-19. The patient’s wife had taken legal action after a first refusal from the establishment.

An American hospital was forced by the courts to deliver ivermectin to a Covid-19 patient, an antiparasitic popular in certain circles. The decision of an Ohio judge last week is part of a series of judgments favorable to relatives of patients against hospitals reluctant to use the product which has been the subject of warnings from health authorities.

In this case, Julie Smith, a resident of the suburbs of Cincinnati, had obtained that a doctor prescribe ivermectin to her husband Jeffrey, hospitalized in intensive care. Faced with the hospital’s refusal to issue this product, she took legal action on August 20 with the help of a lawyer who won comparable claims in New York and Chicago.

Judge Gregory Howard ordered the hospital to comply with the order, administering 30 mg of ivermectin per day for three weeks to his patient. Contacted by AFP, the establishment did not say whether it intended to appeal or comply with the decision.





FDA warns of overdose risks

Ivermectin is a drug widely used by veterinarians, but which also has human use against parasites, such as scabies, river blindness (onchocerciasis) or lice. Since the start of the health crisis, studies have been conducted to determine whether this inexpensive drug could help fight Covid-19. Despite encouraging preliminary laboratory studies, the tests carried out at this stage are inconclusive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and European and American health authorities advise against its use against Covid, which does not prevent a craze in certain segments of the population. In the United States, conservatives close to former President Donald Trump, such as Fox News presenters Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, or Senator Ron Johnson have promoted it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted on August 26 an increase in sales of the drug, which was the subject of 3,600 prescriptions per week before the pandemic against 88,000 in August. But the CDC also noted an increase in “side effects related to improper use or overdoses of ivermectin, measured by an increase in calls to poison control centers.”

The US drug agency, the FDA has warned of the dangers of overdosing or using the veterinary form of the drug. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, stop, ”she wrote on Twitter.