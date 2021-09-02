Amine Harit arrives at OM

What follows after this advertisement

Prodigy of the 1997 generation, Amine Harit impressed in 2016 by winning Euro U19 with Kylian Mbappé, Jean-Kévin Augustin and Ludovic Blas in the jersey of the France team. Five years later, things have changed a lot. Turning to Nantes, the attacking midfielder landed in the Bundesliga at Schalke 04. Having become a Moroccan international, he had a very solid 2017/2018 season (3 goals and 7 assists in 31 Bundesliga matches) before showing more irregularity the following season. A dark exercise divided between small physical glitches and behavioral problems.

However, the native of Pontoise was not discouraged and worked. So much so that he has 8 goals and 9 assists in 53 Bundesliga games over the last two seasons. Performing individually, he however paid the galleys of Schalke 04 descended in 2.Bundesliga at the end of last season. Looking for a new project, Amine Harit has been linked to many clubs during the summer. Thereby, Villarreal tried his luck without success while AC Milan and Napoli are also positioned. Finally, everything changed at the end of the transfer window.





OM finally won the day

In search of an offensive reinforcement, Olympique de Marseille had targeted Adam Ounas but finally reoriented itself towards Amine Harit (24 years old) in the last cables of August. Possessing a profile that appeals to coach Jorge Sampaoli, the Moroccan attacking midfielder arrives in the form of a loan in Marseille. A return to Ligue 1 four years after leaving FC Nantes, which looks like revenge for a talented player but who has sometimes lost track.

Proud to announce the news, Olympique de Marseille split a press release: “Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement with German club FC Schalke 04 for 24-year-old attacking midfielder Amine Harit. After the success of his medical examination, Amine signed up with the Olympian club for a one-year loan, with no option to buy. He is the tenth Olympian rookie in this 2021 summer transfer window ». Another nice move from Pablo Longoria, who still struggled to complete the operation, since it had to be validated by the DNCG and several players in the workforce had to lower their salaries so that the contract of the Moroccan can be validated.