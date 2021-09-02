Anelka points to the difference between the Mbappé of PSG and that of the Blues

Nicolas Anelka, new member of the Dream Team RMC Sport, was on the show “Rothen s’flamme” on Wednesday. The former Blues striker notably returned to the failure of the France team at Euro 2021 and the cases of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé.

It was his big first. Nicolas Anelka, new member of the Dream Team RMC Sport, was on the show “Rothen s’flamme” on Wednesday. A few hours before the kick-off of France-Bosnia-Herzegovina (8:45 p.m.) as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup, the former Blues striker returned to the failure of the Euro.

“Bad timing to take Karim just before the Euro”

“The big problem with the France team at the Euro is that the players were so focused on scoring Karim (Benzema) that they themselves forgot to play. It’s not It was Karim’s fault or the players’ fault. They wanted to do it well. But they forgot to play and it didn’t work out on the pitch. I think it was bad timing to take Karim just before the Euro. He had to be taken six or eight months beforehand so that the players were used to playing with him. On the questions of free kicks, penalties, captaincy, who does what in the team… We would have known before starting competition and there would have been no problem, ”he explained.





As a reminder, Didier Deschamps had created a surprise on May 18 by summoning Benzema to his group for the Euro, while the Real Madrid center-forward was removed from the Blues since his indictment in the case of the sextape of Mathieu Valbuena. His last selection then went back to October 8, 2015.

On the subject of the Euro, Anelka also mentioned the case of Mbappé, who remained silent during the tournament. “There were situations where he could clearly go to score, he added. He was looking at where Karim was to get him scored. When you know the Mbappé of PSG who kills the keepers … when he didn’t not done at the Euro. Mbappé was young at the World Cup, he had to prove, stars came before him. At the Euro, he is the star of the team. I think Griezmann accepted that. ( …) But there are always tensions when you don’t win. “

New RMC Sport recruit, Nicolas Anelka will act this season as a TV consultant during the Champions League evenings and will comment on football news on the radio, on RMC, in “Rothen ignites”.

>> The podcasts of “Rothen ignites”